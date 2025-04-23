Somin-Ontm Ashwagandha Improves Memory In Adults With Mild Cognitive Impairment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Somin-on is the newest addition to Arjuna Natural, Pvt. Ltd.'s prized portfolio of branded botanical formulations. Unique to this ashwagandha formulation is that it is standardized to a 2% content Sominone (established via HPLC) and is designed to focus primarily on enhancing specific cognitive functions, such as attention and memory retention.

Plant-powered cognitive support

"Our new ashwagandha formulation was developed in direct response to the rising concerns of cognitive decline among today's aging population," exclaims Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director of Arjuna Natural. "This group is actively seeking natural solutions to maintain mental clarity and focus, and help prevent any potential onset of dementia as its members age. Somin-On offers a promising, safe and natural approach for supporting brain function helping older adults stay sharp and mentally agile."

MCI is a condition where individuals experience noticeable memory and cognition difficulties, although not yet severe enough to interfere with daily life. Globally, some 16% of people older than 70 years experience some type of MCI. However, research has shown that approximately 50% of people diagnosed with MCI will develop Alzheimer's disease within 5 years. MCI is also considered an early indicator of other forms of dementia.

"There currently is no approved standard of treatment available for MCI in the allopathic medical world," informs Antony. "Somin-On is our answer to this unmet need and to help address the issue of cognitive decline using natural agents."

Led by Hari Prakash Rai, PhD, this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology in March 2025 and enrolled 40 adults with MCI. Conducted at the Hi-Tech Hospital and Trauma Center, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, India, the participants were divided into two groups: one received 250mg of Somin-On daily, while the other received a placebo over a period of 60 days, with assessments conducted at 30 and 60 days.

Fuel for focus

The study subjects taking Somin-On showed significant improvements in multiple areas of cognitive function compared to the placebo. Improvements were observed in immediate memory, general memory, and working memory, as assessed by the Wechsler Memory Scale-III (WMS-III). Somin-On clearly outperformed the placebo in other mental parameters. Visuospatial processing was improved significantly between day 30 and 60 in the Somin-On group according to scores of the Shepard Mental Rotation Test.

Moreover, Somin-On supplementation was associated with significant improvement in additional memory assessments including the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) and Mini Mental State Examination (MMSE) which examines various memory functions, including repeating lists of words, arithmetic, language use and comprehension as well as basic motor skills. The results suggest a potential role for Somin-On in enhancing attention, accelerating information processing, and improving overall cognitive performance, while reducing cognitive impairment.

"Sominone, derived from Withania somnifera, is identified as the main active metabolite responsible for these specific effects," explains Antony. "Ashwagandha is a traditional Ayurvedic herb that has been widely used for centuries to manage stress and anxiety, and cognitive support function. This compound has been identified and extensively analyzed for its potential benefits in enhancing memory and cognitive functions."

Sominone has been shown to repair nerve cells and neural connections in rat brain cells damaged by amyloid-beta, a plaque forming protein known to damage brains cells when it builds up in the brain. In animal models, it has been shown to enhance neurite outgrowth, and improve spatial memory as well as nerve cell growth and repair leading to cognitive enhancement.

Moreover, the ashwagandha extract is known to reduce oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, contributing to its neuroprotective and anti-degenerative properties. Somin-On was crafted as a sequel to Arjuna's flagship ashwagandha extract, Shoden. Standardized to 35% withanolide glycosides, Shoden is designed to alleviate stress and anxiety, and improve sleep quality, and is supported by multiple clinical studies.

