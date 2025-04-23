Official declares Russia main space-associate for S-Africa

Russia has become South Africa’s most important partner in the development of its national space program, according to Patrick Ndlovu, chairman of the South African National Space Agency (SANSA). Speaking to Sputnik Africa during Cosmonautics Day celebrations, Ndlovu, who also leads Infinity Integrated Solutions, highlighted the strong support Pretoria has received from Moscow in advancing its space ambitions.“Russia has consistently shown the greatest willingness to collaborate with South Africa on a wide range of mutually beneficial projects to boost our space mission,” Ndlovu said. He expressed optimism that this partnership would enable natural growth in South Africa’s space sector.In addition to cooperation with Russia, South Africa plays a vital role in international space efforts thanks to its favorable geographic position, which makes it an ideal host for advanced space infrastructure, including equipment used by global space agencies and commercial satellite firms.As an example, Ndlovu pointed to a space debris-monitoring telescope operated in South Africa by Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos.South Africa also honors the legacy of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, maintaining a bust of him at one of its facilities to inspire youth and commemorate his role in space history.In June, Alexander Lutovinov of the Russian Academy of Sciences stressed the importance of enhancing space-related collaboration between the two nations, particularly in astronomy and communications.Earlier, SANSA CEO Humbulani Mudau confirmed South Africa’s support for Russia’s proposed BRICS Space Council, aimed at deepening cooperation among BRICS member states in the field of space exploration.

