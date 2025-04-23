CGI To Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results On April 30

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi/newsroom MONTRÉAL, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ) will release results for its second quarter fiscal year 2025, ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Who: François Boulanger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



What: Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results



When: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)



Conference Call: 1- 800-717-1738 Conference ID: 95409. Interested parties may access a replay of the call

by dialing +1-888-660-6264 Passcode: 95409, until May 30, 2025.



Webcast: A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR

section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample

time to access the webcast and supporting slides.



Podcast: A replay will be available for download later in the day.



About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .

SOURCE CGI Inc.

