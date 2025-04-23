CGI To Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results On April 30
|
Who:
|
François Boulanger, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
What:
|
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results
|
|
|
When:
|
Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
|
|
Conference Call:
|
1- 800-717-1738 Conference ID: 95409. Interested parties may access a replay of the call
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR
|
|
|
Podcast:
|
A replay will be available for download later in the day.
|
|
|
RSS Feed:
|
Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .
SOURCE CGI Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment