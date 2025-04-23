It's Not An Attack On J&K, But On India And Humanity: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, April 23 (IANS) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left at least 26 people dead and several others injured.

Calling it an attack on the entire nation and humanity, Krishnam told IANS,“This is not just an attack on Jammu and Kashmir -- it's an attack on India and on humanity. This is not the act of human beings; this is the work of the devil. The whole world is grieving over terrorism. The whole world stands with J&K and India.”

He emphasised the need for strong action against Pakistan in response to the attack.

“We must take strict steps against Pakistan for such terror attacks,” he said, stressing the urgency of holding the neighbouring country accountable.

Responding to certain divisive calls, including suggestions to bar Muslims from the Char Dham Yatra, Krishnam dismissed them outright.

“This is not a time to speak of Hindus and Muslims. It is a time for unity. This is an attack on our nation. Pakistan wants to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims and disturb our peace,” he asserted.

He also called the terror attack a big conspiracy.

“This is a well-planned effort to identify and target Hindus. Every Indian must now stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this critical moment,” he stated.

Commenting on Prime Minister Modi's return from Saudi Arabia following the attack, Krishnam noted,“The whole world, including Islamic countries, stands with Narendra Modi. As citizens, we must support our Prime Minister now.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi returned to India, cutting short his trip to Saudi Arabia after the incident. Upon arrival, he held a high-level meeting at the Delhi airport with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. A Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today.

The Pahalgam attack, the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow in Anantnag district. The location is accessible only on foot or by pony, and the victims were a group of tourists.

The Resistance Front, a proxy outfit of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack, although official confirmation from the government is awaited.

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Modi vowed that those behind this“heinous act will be brought to justice and will not be spared.”