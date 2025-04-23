403
Trump Delivers ‘Final Offer’ for Ukraine Peace Deal
(MENAFN) The United States has extended what Leader Donald Trump referred to as the “final offer” in an effort to resolve the ongoing Ukraine crisis, according to a report released by the media.
In response, Russian authorities have encouraged the public to rely exclusively on formal announcements concerning the state of dialogue between Washington and Moscow.
The proposed agreement, outlined in a single-page document, was reportedly created after a four-hour dialogue between Trump’s representative, Steve Witkoff, and Russian Leader Vladimir Putin earlier this month.
Based on the media, which cited anonymous individuals familiar with the matter, the proposal was delivered to Ukrainian representatives in Paris during the past week.
As outlined in the arrangement, the United States appears ready to officially acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory—“de jure”—and informally accept Russia’s “de facto” authority over the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
Further elements of the plan involve the removal of sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 and the advancement of economic partnerships between the two nations.
The U.S. would also take a formal stance against Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO.
