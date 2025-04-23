Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market To Reach $3.0 Bn By 2027 In The Short Run And $3.6 Bn By 2030 Globally, At 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Point-of-care hematology diagnostics refers to medical testing conducted at or near the site of patient care to quickly assess various blood-related parameters without the need for centralized laboratory facilities. These diagnostics enable real-time analysis of hematological conditions such as anemia, infections, clotting disorders, and blood cancers by providing immediate results through portable or handheld devices. Wilmington, Delaware, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“ Point of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030", valued at $2.4 billion in 2023, is poised for significant growth. With a projected CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030, the market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by the end of 2030. The point-of-care hematology diagnostics market is driven by the rise in demand for rapid, accurate, and decentralized blood testing solutions and rise in hematological disorders. Market Introduction The point-of-care hematology diagnostics market focuses on diagnostic tests performed near or at the site of patient care to quickly evaluate blood-related parameters such as red and white blood cell counts, hemoglobin levels, and coagulation status. These tests are essential for the timely diagnosis and monitoring of conditions like anemia, infections, and clotting disorders, particularly in emergency settings, remote locations, and outpatient care. The market has seen significant developments driven by the rising demand for rapid and decentralized testing, advancements in portable and automated diagnostic devices, and growing healthcare awareness. Key events shaping the market include the introduction of compact hematology analyzers, integration of AI and connectivity features, and regulatory approvals of user-friendly POC devices designed for home use and rural outreach. Companies are increasingly investing in R&D and partnerships to expand their product offerings and geographical reach, making point-of-care hematology diagnostics a critical segment in modern healthcare delivery. Request Sample of the Report on Global Point of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market 2030 - Report Overview The point of care hematology diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of test type, mode of prescription, end user, and region. By test type, the market is classified into complete blood count (CBC), coagulation testing, hemoglobin testing & anemia diagnosis, and others. By mode of prescription, the market is segregated into prescription based products and OTC based products. By end user, the market is divided into diagnostic centers, hospitals, blood banks and transfusion centers, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA). By test type, the complete blood count (CBC) segment dominated the global point of care hematology diagnostics market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the coagulation testing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By mode of prescription, the prescription-based product segment dominated the global market in 2023. However, the OTC based product segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023. However, the other segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Report Coverage & Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2030 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2030 $3.6 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 340 Segments Covered Test Type, Mode of Prescription, End User, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA). Drivers Rise in prevalence of hematological disorders Technological advancements in point-of-care (POC) hematology Surge in adoption of point of care testing Opportunity Expansion of point of care testing in developing countries Restraint Lack of skilled personnel in underdeveloped countries

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors

The point-of-care (POC) hematology diagnostics market is influenced by several dynamic factors that collectively shape its growth trajectory. Among the key drivers, the foremost is the increasing prevalence of hematological and chronic diseases such as anemia, leukemia, and clotting disorders, which necessitate frequent and rapid blood testing for effective management. For example, the growing global prevalence of iron-deficiency anemia, especially in women and children, has accelerated the demand for hemoglobin testing at primary care and community health centers. Secondly, the rising demand for decentralized and rapid diagnostic solutions is propelling market expansion. Healthcare systems are increasingly adopting POC diagnostics to reduce turnaround times, minimize hospital visits, and deliver timely treatment, particularly in emergency and outpatient settings. Thirdly, technological advancements in miniaturization and automation have led to the development of user-friendly, portable devices capable of delivering accurate results with minimal training. Devices such as the i-STAT by Abbott exemplify how innovation enhances clinical efficiency and expands the usability of diagnostics in remote or resource-limited settings.

In terms of opportunities, the growing demand for home-based care and self-monitoring presents a significant avenue for market players. Companies developing over-the-counter (OTC) hematology test kits are well-positioned to benefit from this trend. Secondly, there is vast potential in emerging markets where access to centralized laboratories remains limited. For instance, initiatives led by governments and NGOs to expand rural healthcare infrastructure in countries like India and Indonesia open doors for affordable and portable POC solutions. Lastly, the integration of digital health technologies such as cloud-based data sharing, mobile apps, and AI-driven analytics offers a major opportunity to enhance diagnostic accuracy, track patient data in real time, and facilitate remote consultations. These innovations not only improve clinical outcomes but also support the global movement toward connected healthcare ecosystems, further strengthening the outlook for the point-of-care hematology diagnostics market.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions

The point-of-care hematology diagnostics market faces restraints: high cost of advanced diagnostic devices and concerns over accuracy compared to centralized laboratory testing. The cost factor is a significant barrier in low- and middle-income regions, where healthcare budgets are limited. Many compact hematology analyzers require considerable upfront investment and regular maintenance, making them less accessible to smaller clinics or rural health centers. A potential solution lies in public-private partnerships and government-led funding initiatives aimed at subsidizing diagnostic tools in underserved regions. For example, programs like India's Ayushman Bharat have started integrating affordable diagnostic solutions into primary care centers, helping reduce cost barriers.

The second restraint is the perceived lack of accuracy and consistency in point-of-care results, which can impact clinical confidence. This challenge can be addressed through rigorous validation studies, improved calibration protocols, and integration of AI for enhanced data interpretation. For instance, companies like Sysmex and Abbott have invested in cloud-connected devices that offer real-time quality control and remote monitoring, ensuring higher precision and trust in POC test results.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -

Regional Insights

North America dominated the point-of-care hematology diagnostics market in 2023, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of diagnostic innovations, and high prevalence of hematological and chronic diseases. The region has a strong presence of leading market players such as Abbott Laboratories and Danaher Corporation, which continuously invest in research and development to deliver rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Additionally, the demand for decentralized and home-based care in the U.S. and Canada continues to rise, further encouraging the adoption of point-of-care devices. However, stringent regulatory requirements may act as a restraining factor. Still, opportunities lie in the advancements in POC products.

Europe holds a significant share in the global point-of-care hematology diagnostics market, supported by a well-established healthcare framework, increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders, and proactive government support for diagnostic innovation. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are leading in technology adoption and clinical research, promoting widespread use of compact, rapid diagnostic tools in hospitals, clinics, and home settings. In September 2022, PixCell Medical, announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Katalyst Diagnostics to distribute HemoScreen across the UK and Ireland. However, cost-containment measures and varying reimbursement policies across countries can limit adoption of POC testing. Nonetheless, opportunities exist in cross-border digital health collaborations and investment in AI-driven POC solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare investments, growing awareness of early disease detection, and expanding access to medical services in emerging economies such as China and India. The region's large population base and rising prevalence of conditions such as anemia and infections are major demand drivers. While challenges such as lack of standardized regulations and limited access in certain areas persist and the region's rapid digitalization and increasing public-private partnerships support sustained market expansion.

Key Players

Between 2021 and 2024 leading companies such as PixCell Medical Technologies Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc., and HORIBA, Ltd. in the point-of-care hematology diagnostics market have primarily focused on product approval and strategic agreements to enhance their market presence. For instance, in August 2023, PixCell Medical announced that its HemoScreen analyzer has received FDA clearance for direct capillary sampling using a finger-prick of blood. This advancement enables faster, simpler, and less invasive CBC testing at the point of care. The update enhances accessibility and supports rapid clinical decisions in non-laboratory settings.

The major players in the point of care hematology diagnostics industry include HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Shenzhen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc., Madison Industries, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. , and SoulBrain Holdings Co Ltd.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements -

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In March 2022, PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Katalyst Diagnostics, a new division of Katalyst Laboratories, to distribute HemoScreen across the UK and Ireland. HemoScreen is the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care (POC) use.

In Novemeber 2021, PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions announced the opening of a U.S. subsidiary in the Denver metropolitan area. The new office will increase logistical and commercial support for PixCell's U.S. clients and will handle order fulfilment across the country, as well as provide additional clinical and technical support to customers.

In March 2021, HORIBA announced the acquisition of MedTest Dx and Pointe Scientific, two U.S.-based companies specializing in clinical chemistry diagnostics. This strategic move expanded HORIBA's capabilities in laboratory-based chemistry testing, complementing its existing hematology and point-of-care portfolios.

In Aprill 2021, PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, announced that Soulbrain Holdings has acquired all controlling PixCell shares, as well as investing in the company, making Soulbrain the majority shareholder of PixCell Medical.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Epinephrine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-203

Microbial Identification Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Gynecological Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

To find out more, visit alliedmarketresearch.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook