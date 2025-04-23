Introducing Charogaia®: An Innovative Premium Coir And Biochar Compost From Pioneers In The Industry, Salike®

a luxury, sustainable compost blend made with coir and biochar

Coir Products of salike

CharoGaia® a luxury, sustainable compost made with coir and biochar designed for gardeners who care deeply about the earth and the quality of the food they grow

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CharoGaiahas officially launched in the UK-a luxury, sustainable compost blend made with coir and biochar, designed for gardeners who care deeply about the earth and the quality of the food they grow. Available in 20L bags, CharoGaiais the newest innovation from the makers behind CoirProducts by Salike, a trusted name in ethical, eco-conscious gardening.Rooted in nature, grown for the futureThe name CharoGaiais a fusion of two powerful words:“charo”, representing the richness of biochar, and“gaia”, the ancient Greek goddess who personifies the earth itself. This name reflects our philosophy-to create a growing medium that honours both the planet and the plants we grow from it.At its core, CharoGaiaby Salikeblends high-quality coir (a renewable resource derived from coconut husk) with biochar, a form of charcoal created from organic material. This harmonious mix supports soil structure, encourages microbial activity, and promotes moisture retention-all essential for robust plant development.CharoGaiawas not developed overnight. It's the result of years spent understanding the needs of home-growers, small-scale gardeners, and eco-aware growers who want more than just compost-they want to grow with purpose.A compost crafted with care, to help plants thriveCharoGaiaby Salikeis ideal for a wide range of vegetables that thrive in rich, structured soils. Whether you're planting hardy winter crops or summer favourites, this mix has your roots covered.Each 20L bag is packed with carefully prepared coir and biochar to offer excellent drainage while supporting root development. This creates the kind of environment that many vegetables love-one that mimics naturally fertile soils while reducing your carbon footprint.Why biochar and coir?Biochar has been used for centuries to rejuvenate and enrich growing conditions. It helps lock in carbon, retains nutrients, and improves water retention, making it an ideal partner for coir-a lightweight, fibrous medium that provides breathability and structure to soil.By pairing these two, CharoGaiaby Salikeoffers a modern answer to sustainable growing without compromising on performance. Though we don't promise miracles, we believe in giving your plants the best possible foundation.More than just a bag of compostCharoGaiaisn't just another product on the shelf. It's part of a bigger story-one of regeneration, resilience, and respect for the land. Created by Salike, the ecommerce brand behind UK's largest coir portfolio, Coir co, CharoGaiaaligns with our mission to bring innovative, sustainable growing solutions to UK gardeners.As the gardening world increasingly embraces planet-first thinking, CharoGaiasets itself apart by combining time-tested materials with forward-thinking values. With community at the heart of our work, our compost is not only kind to plants, but to the earth, offering growers a chance to reduce peat use, cut waste, and grow their own food with pride.Where to buyCharoGaiaby Salikeis now available in 20L premium compost bags at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank"> . Whether you're starting a small raised bed, planning an allotment, or growing in containers, CharoGaiais the perfect companion for your growing journey.About CoirProducts by SalikeCoir Products by Salikeis one of UK's leading names in sustainable coir-based growing solutions. With a deep commitment to community, sustainability, and innovation, our team has been at the forefront of redefining how UK gardeners connect with the soil-and the stories behind what they grow.

Ash

Salike®

07383119479

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.