Jiwan, Alee Announce Exclusive Pop-Up Collaborationthe Next Chapter Of Middle Eastern Cuisine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On May 1 and 2, Jiwan, the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand restaurant at the National Museum of Qatar, is joining forces with acclaimed Amman restaurant Alee, to celebrate the evocative flavours of the past, present, and future Middle East over lunch and dinner. The collaboration will see Alee's renowned Chef Proprietor Ali Ghzawi, and Head Chef of Jiwan Morgan Perrigaud, join together to create a feast that's as rich, complex, and captivating as the cultures that inspire it.

Sharing Chef Perrigaud's culinary ethos of reimagining flavours of the region in new and exciting ways, Alee brings Jordanian culinary tradition into sharp modern focus through Chef Ghzawi's refined take on the flavours of the Levant. Bound by a shared deep respect for heritage and a commitment to innovation, these chefs are at the forefront of redefining what modern Middle Eastern cuisine can be.

Diners can expect a tribute to the rich culinary traditions and evolving flavours of the region, a series of dishes that feel both familiar and new–Middle Eastern food made modern. This exchange offers something special: a chance to see how culinary legacy can evolve without losing its soul.

“This is a celebration of the region's culinary tradition, and of innovation,” says Chef Morgan.“Chef Ali and I wanted to create something that reflects the heart and soul–and future–of Middle Eastern cuisine.” Chef Ali adds,“At Alee, every dish we serve tells a story. This collaboration lets us share those stories with a new audience in Doha.”