Ghostty Terminal Gains Official DEB Support For Ubuntu 25.04

Ubuntu 25.04 users can now install the Ghostty terminal emulator via DEB packages, thanks to a community-led packaging initiative spearheaded by software engineer Mike Kasberg. This development simplifies access to Ghostty, a cross-platform terminal application that has garnered attention for its native user interface and GPU-accelerated performance.

Ghostty, developed by Mitchell Hashimoto, co-founder of HashiCorp, aims to provide a fast, feature-rich, and native experience across macOS, Linux, and Windows platforms. Unlike many cross-platform terminals that rely on non-native or web-based user interfaces, Ghostty utilizes platform-specific technologies-GTK4/libadwaita on Linux and SwiftUI on macOS-to deliver a seamless and responsive user experience.

The terminal emulator supports a range of features including multiple windows, tabs, split panes, GPU-accelerated rendering, and compatibility with various shells such as bash, zsh, fish, and elvish. It also offers extensive theming options, ligature and variable font support, and integration with the Kitty graphics protocol.

Kasberg's initiative provides DEB packages for Ubuntu 25.04, making it easier for users to install Ghostty without compiling from source. The packages are available through a Personal Package Archive on Launchpad, allowing users to add the repository and install Ghostty using standard package management tools.

The availability of DEB packages addresses a significant barrier to adoption for many users who prefer not to build software from source. Prior to this, installing Ghostty on Ubuntu required manual compilation, which could be a deterrent for those unfamiliar with the process. The new DEB packages streamline installation and ensure that Ghostty integrates well with the Ubuntu desktop environment.

Ghostty's development has been marked by a focus on native integration and performance. The application leverages GPU acceleration to enhance rendering speed and supports server-side decorations on Linux, aligning with the preferences of various desktop environments. Additionally, Ghostty includes features like automatic shell integration, complex prompt redrawing on resize, and active process detection.

