IBI Media Technologies Private Limited Announces The Acquisition Of The Roofandfloor Brand

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India IBI Media Technologies Private Limited, the company behind hyperlocal platforms ChennaiProperties , BengaluruProperties, CoimbatoreProperty and HyderabadProperties, has announced the acquisition of the RoofandFloor brand from KSL Digital Ventures Limited, one of the companies of The Hindu group. RoofandFloor is one of India's most trusted and recognised digital real estate platforms and will henceforth operate as a separate, standalone vertical within the IBI Media Technologies Private Limited's portfolio.



(L - R) Bhuvaneswari J, Co-founder, Ilavarasan P, Founder & CEO, Mathiyazhagan P, IT Director of IBI Media



Founded in 2014, IBI Media Technologies Private Limited, which began as a bootstrapped venture has grown into a successful real estate technology company. The company focussed on enabling high-intent discovery journeys for home buyers while delivering strong Return on Investment for developers and channel partners. Its portfolio of city-specific real estate platforms which are optimised for web-search, serve thousands of users across South India.



Mr. Ilavarasan P, Founder & CEO, IBI Media said,“The RoofandFloor brand has a deep legacy coming not only from its nearly decade of operations as a Trusted Property Portal, but also as a brand created and nurtured by The Hindu group, with its 141+ year legacy in India. We're excited to lead it into a dynamic new chapter, powered by advanced technology, refreshed vision and our proven Go to Market Expertise. This move strengthens our national brand architecture while preserving our hyperlocal strategy in key cities. With this move, IBI Media is stepping confidently onto the national stage, committed to creating a richer, smarter, and more human-centric real estate experience across India.”



Mr. R Chandrasekaran, Chairman, KSL Digital Ventures, a unit of The Hindu group said,“We are pleased that the RoofandFloor brand, which we built with care and integrity, is now in the hands of a team that has showcased a deep understanding & experience in online real estate marketing. We wish IBI Media and Ila the very best as they take the brand into its next chapter.”

