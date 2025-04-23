Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today - Meteorology Department

2025-04-23 04:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) /General
Doha, April 23 (QNA) - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot to hot at places daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 18 KT at places, shifting to northwesterly later.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at places.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 -10 km.

