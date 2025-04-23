Huawei's First Open-Ear Earbuds With Earhooks Comes To Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Huawei brings its first-ever open-ear earbuds with earhooks, HUAWEI FreeArc, to the Qatari Market. Engineered for maximum comfort and stability, these earbuds stay securely in place even during the most vigorous physical activities. Being Huawei's first earbuds to be IP57 water-resistance certified, it is perfect for any sports or outdoor adventure, even in wet conditions.

Huawei FreeArc features the iconic C-bridge design with a new earhook form. Blending advanced engineering with user-centric design, it offers Sterling Sound, punchy bass, and all-weather comfort for an unmatched open-ear audio experience. The new HUAWEI FreeArc is now available for QR399 at Huawei Experience Stores in Doha Festival City, Place Vendôme, and Al Nasr Street, as well as at Lulu Hypermarket, Jarir Bookstore, and Carrefour Qatar locations.

Huawei's ergonomics research team analysed over 10,000 auricle curves and utilised a vast 3D ear database to create the Huawei FreeArc. With micrometre-level precision, the design ensures a secure, comfortable fit that adapts to the natural shape of your ears.

The Huawei FreeArc features three key components: the Comfort Droplet, Acoustic Bean, and the C-bridge. The C-bridge, made from a 0.7mm nickel-titanium shape memory alloy, moulds the user's ear shape for optimal comfort. Covered in ultra-soft, skin-friendly liquid silicone across 81.5% of its surface, these SGS Smart Green Medal-certified earbuds ensure lasting comfort and a breathable, open design for greater situational awareness and safety.