403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Charter gets signed in Kenya establishing rival "Government of Peace and Unity" in Sudan
(MENAFN) On February 22, a charter was signed in Nairobi, Kenya, establishing a rival "Government of Peace and Unity" in Sudan, opposing the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). The event, organized by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saw the participation of several political parties and armed groups.
Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war for the past two years, and this charter was signed as the Sudanese army made significant strides in pushing the RSF out of Khartoum and other regions. Despite recent military gains, the RSF’s role in alleged ethnic cleansing raises questions about the viability of the new government initiative. The creation of the "Government of Peace and Unity" threatens to further fragment the country, as the RSF still controls large areas in the west and south.
The charter outlines a vision for Sudan as a "secular, democratic, decentralized state" with a unified army, though it also allows for the existence of armed groups. The agreement emphasizes that the new government is not intended to divide Sudan but to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Al Hadi Idris, a former TSC member and leader of an armed faction, confirmed that the formation of the new government would be announced soon.
Sudan’s official response has been largely negative, with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef al-Sharif asserting that the country would not permit recognition of the parallel government by any other nation.
Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war for the past two years, and this charter was signed as the Sudanese army made significant strides in pushing the RSF out of Khartoum and other regions. Despite recent military gains, the RSF’s role in alleged ethnic cleansing raises questions about the viability of the new government initiative. The creation of the "Government of Peace and Unity" threatens to further fragment the country, as the RSF still controls large areas in the west and south.
The charter outlines a vision for Sudan as a "secular, democratic, decentralized state" with a unified army, though it also allows for the existence of armed groups. The agreement emphasizes that the new government is not intended to divide Sudan but to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Al Hadi Idris, a former TSC member and leader of an armed faction, confirmed that the formation of the new government would be announced soon.
Sudan’s official response has been largely negative, with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef al-Sharif asserting that the country would not permit recognition of the parallel government by any other nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment