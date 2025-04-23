403
Trump declares ‘final offer’ to terminate Ukraine war
(MENAFN) According to a report by Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump has delivered what he describes as a “final offer” to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The proposal was reportedly shared with Ukrainian representatives in Paris last week following a four-hour meeting between Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.
The deal, outlined in a one-page document, includes U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and an informal acceptance of Russia's control over the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. In exchange, the U.S. would lift many of the sanctions imposed on Moscow since 2014 and seek to expand economic ties.
The plan also features U.S. opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership and offers Ukraine a "robust security guarantee" backed by European and other allied nations, though it lacks specifics about how peacekeeping efforts would be implemented. Moscow has previously rejected any foreign military presence in Ukraine, particularly from NATO.
The proposal includes provisions for Ukraine’s unrestricted access to the Dnepr River and possible financial compensation for reconstruction, although it remains unclear where this funding would come from. It also references an upcoming minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, which Trump anticipates will be signed later this week.
A notable element of the plan involves placing the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant under U.S.-controlled neutral administration.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly ruled out territorial concessions and continues to call for sustained Western military aid. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has urged the public to rely on official statements for updates on U.S.–Russia negotiations.
The U.S. expects Ukraine to respond to the proposal at a multinational summit in London on Wednesday. Neither Witkoff nor Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend; the U.S. delegation will instead be led by General Keith Kellogg. Witkoff is expected to return to Moscow for further discussions.
Rubio recently warned that Washington might abandon the peace process altogether if progress isn’t made, while Trump expressed optimism, stating there's a “good chance” of resolving the issue this week.
Russia maintains that Crimea and the four other territories that joined the country after referendums are non-negotiable and insists that any peace agreement must address the underlying causes of the war. President Putin has said a ceasefire would also require an end to Western weapons shipments to Ukraine.
