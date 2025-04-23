Six Injured In Poltava Following Russian Drone Attack
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shared details on Facebook .
The attack solely targeted civilian infrastructure, causing damage to residential buildings, businesses, warehouses, and garages.
One of the drones crashed near a high-rise building, shattering windows and damaging the facade. Fires broke out as a result, and rescuers are currently working to extinguish the flames.
The SES emphasized that the damage response is ongoing, with psychologists on-site to assist the victims.Read also: Enemy launches 359 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region in past day, leaving 40 wounded
As previously reported by Ukrinform, an air alert was declared across several regions of Ukraine on the evening of April 22 due to Russian UAV activity.
Photo credit: SES
