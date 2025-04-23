Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Six Injured In Poltava Following Russian Drone Attack

Six Injured In Poltava Following Russian Drone Attack


2025-04-23 02:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 23, a large-scale Russian drone attack on Poltava left six people injured.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shared details on Facebook .

The attack solely targeted civilian infrastructure, causing damage to residential buildings, businesses, warehouses, and garages.

One of the drones crashed near a high-rise building, shattering windows and damaging the facade. Fires broke out as a result, and rescuers are currently working to extinguish the flames.

The SES emphasized that the damage response is ongoing, with psychologists on-site to assist the victims.

Read also: Enemy launches 359 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region in past day, leaving 40 wounded

As previously reported by Ukrinform, an air alert was declared across several regions of Ukraine on the evening of April 22 due to Russian UAV activity.

Photo credit: SES

MENAFN23042025000193011044ID1109461282

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search