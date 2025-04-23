Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. News & World Report Announces 2025 Money Awards


2025-04-23 12:15:48
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The second annual awards address economic instability with editors' choice award for rising grocery prices.

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced its second annual Money Awards , with winners across 38 categories.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards won the Editors' Choice award for the Best Credit Card for Rising Grocery Prices amid economic uncertainty in today's climate.

"The value of the dollar is continuing to stretch and consumers are doing their best to prepare for the rising costs of everyday goods," said Adriana Ocañas , consumer credit cards analyst at U.S. News. "The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards card offers a longer-term safeguard for reward-earning potential that can be used to cover some of those rising prices."

The 2025 awards provide a go-to destination for readers to assess and choose the best courses of financial action amid the market shifts currently impacting American consumers.

"Economic uncertainty stemming from the ongoing trade wars and a mass restructuring of the federal government are playing critical roles in the financial uneasiness of many Americans," said Ocañas. "The 2025 Money Awards recognize exceptional institutions and products, while also providing consumers with informed insights on financial institutions that can best support their unique financial needs and goals."

The awards, advice and expertise provided by U.S. News' Money analysts also help address a need for more financial literacy for the everyday consumer.

"According to U.S. News' April survey , 53% of Americans don't know that FICO scores are what lenders look at to determine creditworthiness," noted Ocañas. "In fact, about 44% confused FICO with one of the credit-scoring bureaus. The Money Awards not only spotlight options for immediate solutions for consumers' varying needs, but can serve as an introduction to better understanding the different facets of credit, lending, banking and investing."

U.S. News 2025 Money Award Winners

*See the Money Award on USNews here .

2025 Banks

Savings - Laurel Road High Yield

Savings®

Checking - E-Trade Max-Rate Checking

CD - Barclays 6-month Online CD

Editors' Choice: Saving Money While

Doing Good - Forbright Bank Growth

Savings

2025 Investing Platforms

Best Investing Platform - Charles Schwab

Best Investing Platform for Beginners -

Fidelity

Best Investing Platform Robo Advisors -

Interactive Brokers

Best Investing Platform for Stock

Trading - Charles Schwab

Best Investing Platform for Crypto

Trading - Kraken

Best Investing Platform for Options

Trading - Charles Schwab

Best Investing Platform for Day Trading

- Merrill Edge

Best Investing Platform for Forex

Trading - Charles Schwab

Editors' Choice: Investors With Smaller

Accounts - Fidelity



2025 Lenders

Editors' Choice: Best Mortgage

Lenders for Fixer-Uppers - Rate

Best Mortgage Lender - PenFed Credit

Union

Best Mortgage Refinancing Lender -

Farmers Bank of Kansas City

Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time

Homebuyers - Rocket Mortgage

Best Mortgage Lender for Fast Closing

- New American Funding

Editors' Choice: Best Private Student

Loan for Trade School - Sallie Mae

Best Private Student Loan Lender -

Earnest

Best Private Student Loan Refinancing

Lender - College Ave

Best Private Student Loan

Marketplace - Sparrow

Best Private Student Loan for Parents

- SoFi

Editors' Choice: Best Lender for

Paying Down Credit Cards - Happy

Money

Best Personal Loan Lender - PenFed

Credit Union

Best Debt Consolidation Loan Lender -

First Tech Credit

Best Personal Loan for Fast Funding -

U.S. Bank

Best Personal Loan for Less-

Than-Perfect Credit - Upgrade

2025 Credit Cards

Travel - United GatewaySM Card

Cash Back - Discover it® Cash Back

Balance Transfer - Wells Fargo Reflect®

Card

Student - Discover it® Student Cash Back

Business - Amazon Business Prime

American Express Card

0% Intro APR - BankAmericard® Credit

Card

No Annual Fee - Discover it® Cash Back

Airline - Delta SkyMiles® Blue American

Express Card

Rewards - Delta SkyMiles® Blue American

Express Card

Editors' Choice: Best Credit Card for

Rising Grocery Prices - Capital One Savor

Cash Rewards Credit Card

U.S. News determined the winning institutions using comprehensive, data-driven methodologies including factors specific to their respective categories: annual percentage yield, ATM availability, customer complaints and more for banking; overall issuer satisfaction rating, APR, rewards earning process, and more for credit cards; usability, product and account offerings, customer support, research and tools, and fees for investing platforms; and affordability, eligibility and customer service for lenders. For more information, read the methodologies for Banking , Credit Cards , Investing Platforms and Lenders .

U.S. News also publishes in-depth personal finance, investing and loans content to help consumers make the best money-related decisions for them. Consumers can find advice about banking , credit cards , loans and much more .

About U.S. News & World Report
 U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

