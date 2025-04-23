U.S. News & World Report Announces 2025 Money Awards

The second annual awards address economic instability with editors' choice award for rising grocery prices.

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced its second annual Money Awards , with winners across 38 categories.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards won the Editors' Choice award for the Best Credit Card for Rising Grocery Prices amid economic uncertainty in today's climate.

"The value of the dollar is continuing to stretch and consumers are doing their best to prepare for the rising costs of everyday goods," said Adriana Ocañas , consumer credit cards analyst at U.S. News. "The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards card offers a longer-term safeguard for reward-earning potential that can be used to cover some of those rising prices."

The 2025 awards provide a go-to destination for readers to assess and choose the best courses of financial action amid the market shifts currently impacting American consumers.

"Economic uncertainty stemming from the ongoing trade wars and a mass restructuring of the federal government are playing critical roles in the financial uneasiness of many Americans," said Ocañas. "The 2025 Money Awards recognize exceptional institutions and products, while also providing consumers with informed insights on financial institutions that can best support their unique financial needs and goals."

The awards, advice and expertise provided by U.S. News' Money analysts also help address a need for more financial literacy for the everyday consumer.

"According to U.S. News' April survey , 53% of Americans don't know that FICO scores are what lenders look at to determine creditworthiness," noted Ocañas. "In fact, about 44% confused FICO with one of the credit-scoring bureaus. The Money Awards not only spotlight options for immediate solutions for consumers' varying needs, but can serve as an introduction to better understanding the different facets of credit, lending, banking and investing."

U.S. News 2025 Money Award Winners

