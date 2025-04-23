U.S. News & World Report Announces 2025 Money Awards
2025 Banks
Savings - Laurel Road High Yield
Savings®
Checking - E-Trade Max-Rate Checking
CD - Barclays 6-month Online CD
Editors' Choice: Saving Money While
Doing Good - Forbright Bank Growth
Savings
2025 Investing Platforms
Best Investing Platform - Charles Schwab
Best Investing Platform for Beginners -
Fidelity
Best Investing Platform Robo Advisors -
Interactive Brokers
Best Investing Platform for Stock
Trading - Charles Schwab
Best Investing Platform for Crypto
Trading - Kraken
Best Investing Platform for Options
Trading - Charles Schwab
Best Investing Platform for Day Trading
- Merrill Edge
Best Investing Platform for Forex
Trading - Charles Schwab
Editors' Choice: Investors With Smaller
Accounts - Fidelity
2025 Lenders
Editors' Choice: Best Mortgage
Lenders for Fixer-Uppers - Rate
Best Mortgage Lender - PenFed Credit
Union
Best Mortgage Refinancing Lender -
Farmers Bank of Kansas City
Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time
Homebuyers - Rocket Mortgage
Best Mortgage Lender for Fast Closing
- New American Funding
Editors' Choice: Best Private Student
Loan for Trade School - Sallie Mae
Best Private Student Loan Lender -
Earnest
Best Private Student Loan Refinancing
Lender - College Ave
Best Private Student Loan
Marketplace - Sparrow
Best Private Student Loan for Parents
- SoFi
Editors' Choice: Best Lender for
Paying Down Credit Cards - Happy
Money
Best Personal Loan Lender - PenFed
Credit Union
Best Debt Consolidation Loan Lender -
First Tech Credit
Best Personal Loan for Fast Funding -
U.S. Bank
Best Personal Loan for Less-
Than-Perfect Credit - Upgrade
2025 Credit Cards
Travel - United GatewaySM Card
Cash Back - Discover it® Cash Back
Balance Transfer - Wells Fargo Reflect®
Card
Student - Discover it® Student Cash Back
Business - Amazon Business Prime
American Express Card
0% Intro APR - BankAmericard® Credit
Card
No Annual Fee - Discover it® Cash Back
Airline - Delta SkyMiles® Blue American
Express Card
Rewards - Delta SkyMiles® Blue American
Express Card
Editors' Choice: Best Credit Card for
Rising Grocery Prices - Capital One Savor
Cash Rewards Credit Card
U.S. News determined the winning institutions using comprehensive, data-driven methodologies including factors specific to their respective categories: annual percentage yield, ATM availability, customer complaints and more for banking; overall issuer satisfaction rating, APR, rewards earning process, and more for credit cards; usability, product and account offerings, customer support, research and tools, and fees for investing platforms; and affordability, eligibility and customer service for lenders. For more information, read the methodologies for Banking , Credit Cards , Investing Platforms and Lenders .
U.S. News also publishes in-depth personal finance, investing and loans content to help consumers make the best money-related decisions for them. Consumers can find advice about banking , credit cards , loans and much more .
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.
