Cambodia At Heart Of Trump's Proxy Trade War On China

MENAFN - Asia Times) After Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Phnom Penh last week, which didn't go down all too well in Washington, Phnom Penh spent the weekend rowing back its significance for foreign relations.

“Cambodia's foreign policy is not biased against or detached from any country,” Prime Minister Hun Manet stated .“We maintain good relations with all countries based on mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, and shared interests...This is the official position of the Royal Government of Cambodia. We do not align with any particular country.”

Much of the noise around Xi's visit, naturally, was about Trump's threatened tariffs: 49% for Cambodia, currently paused until July. So far, Sun Chanthol and Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul held a video conference with Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, on April 16.

There isn't yet news of the delegation being invited to Washington for further discussions. Making matters worse, on April 21, China's commerce ministry said that Beijing“firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China's interests.... Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected.” Importantly, it warned that“China will never accept it and will resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures.”

Who knows the Trump administration's next move in this saga, although I think we can safely say that the White House's entire tariff policy has, at best, been ill-conceived and will remain ill-thought-out. Trump's own peccadillo with trade deficits is one of the few consistent ideas he has held onto for decades.

I forgot who it was who joked about the“right woke”, but Trump does appear to think of tariffs as reparations for America's white working class. Some in his camp seem to genuinely believe that tariffs will bring manufacturing back en masse to the US, as though all rules of economic history can be rewritten by claiming they don't exist. America's chances of reindustrialization are as probable as Brits recreating an empire.

But here goes a more compelling explanation: the first Trump administration's trade war was essentially a test run. Impose tariffs only on China and see what happens in a bilateral trade war.

The result was that China rerouted many of its goods through third countries, including Cambodia, either directly via outright“transshipment”-in which Chinese-made goods are slapped with“Made In Cambodia” labels and re-exported out of Sihanoukville's port-or by moving production to countries like Cambodia.