Egypt Exports To Brazil Nearly Double
From January to March, Brazil-Egypt trade amounted to USD 1.09 billion, up 23.2% year-over-year. Exports were up 8.4% to USD 805.6 million from Brazil to Egypt, and up 99.2% to USD 286.8 million from Egypt to Brazil. As a result, Brazil registered a USD 518.8 million surplus in trade with Egypt.
The majority of exports from Brazil to Egypt consisted of agribusiness products, at 86.96% of total sales, and the Arab country was the ninth biggest market for Brazilian agribusiness. Products whose exports increased by the highest percentages were live cattle, up 641% to USD 46.68 million; fiber and textiles (cotton), up 422.7% to USD 38.7 million; and tea, mate and spices, up 267.4% to USD 7,71 million.
Egypt also exports agribusiness products to Brazil, yet these are not the most prevalent category. Agribusiness made up 18.66% of total sales from Egypt to Brazil, at USD 53.5 million. Revenue-wise, Egypt's best-selling goods to Brazil were fruit, at USD 23.67 million, especially oranges; horticultural products, legumes, roots and tubers, at USD 22.4 million, mostly potatoes; and fibers and textiles, at USD 2.78 million, especially cotton threads, lines, and fabric.
