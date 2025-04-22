Egypt Exports To Brazil Nearly Double

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Figures from the first quarter of this year indicate that Brazil-Egypt trade made strides on multiple fronts. Exports from Egypt to the Brazilian market nearly doubled during the period, and those from Brazil to Egypt also climbed, driven by significant growth in cotton and live cattle sales. The information was sourced from the Agrostat system of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the Comex Stat system of the Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade, and the Trade Map system.

From January to March, Brazil-Egypt trade amounted to USD 1.09 billion, up 23.2% year-over-year. Exports were up 8.4% to USD 805.6 million from Brazil to Egypt, and up 99.2% to USD 286.8 million from Egypt to Brazil. As a result, Brazil registered a USD 518.8 million surplus in trade with Egypt.

The majority of exports from Brazil to Egypt consisted of agribusiness products, at 86.96% of total sales, and the Arab country was the ninth biggest market for Brazilian agribusiness. Products whose exports increased by the highest percentages were live cattle, up 641% to USD 46.68 million; fiber and textiles (cotton), up 422.7% to USD 38.7 million; and tea, mate and spices, up 267.4% to USD 7,71 million.

Egypt also exports agribusiness products to Brazil, yet these are not the most prevalent category. Agribusiness made up 18.66% of total sales from Egypt to Brazil, at USD 53.5 million. Revenue-wise, Egypt's best-selling goods to Brazil were fruit, at USD 23.67 million, especially oranges; horticultural products, legumes, roots and tubers, at USD 22.4 million, mostly potatoes; and fibers and textiles, at USD 2.78 million, especially cotton threads, lines, and fabric.

