Princess Muna College Of Nursing Lights Candles For 25Th Graduating Cohort

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Muna, president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC) and patron for nursing and midwifery in the eastern Mediterranean region, on Tuesday attended the candle-lighting ceremony for the 25th graduating class of the Princess Muna College of Nursing.

The annual event, held at the college, marks the transition of students from academic life to the professional world. The symbolic act of lighting candles reflects the core mission of the nursing profession, to light the way of healing for those in need.

The ceremony opened with verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a poetry reading and a short film highlighting the importance of nursing and Princess Muna's ongoing commitment to the field, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In her remarks, Dean of the College Brig. Gen. Khuloud Matar praised the graduates for their“perseverance” over the past four years.

Princess Muna personally lit the candles for the graduates, who pledged to carry out their duties with professionalism, empathy and respect for patient confidentiality.

This year's class adopted the Black Iris, Jordan's national flower, as their emblem, symbolising selfless service, generosity and giving without expectation.

In recognition of Princess Muna's ongoing support for the nursing profession, the dean presented her with the Black Iris plaque.