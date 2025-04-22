Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Qatari Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Al Thani

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Qatari Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Al Thani


2025-04-22 11:00:27

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his visit to Washington, D.C.  Secretary Rubio and the Prime Minister discussed the important strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, including close security and economic cooperation and shared efforts to address regional challenges in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Secretary Rubio also expressed gratitude for Qatar’s efforts in securing the release of American citizens from Afghanistan.  The Secretary and Prime Minister reiterated both countries’ support for greater security and stability in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of increased collaboration on bilateral and regional issues.

MENAFN22042025004514009831ID1109460791

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search