Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Qatari Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Al Thani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his visit to Washington, D.C. Secretary Rubio and the Prime Minister discussed the important strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, including close security and economic cooperation and shared efforts to address regional challenges in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Secretary Rubio also expressed gratitude for Qatar’s efforts in securing the release of American citizens from Afghanistan. The Secretary and Prime Minister reiterated both countries’ support for greater security and stability in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of increased collaboration on bilateral and regional issues.