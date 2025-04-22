DETROIT LIONS AND UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN CREDIT UNION (UMCU) EXPAND THEIR LONGSTANDING PARTNERSHIP

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Lions and UMCU , the official credit union of the Detroit Lions, have announced an extension and expansion of their partnership, which first began in 2018 with a commitment to the Detroit community.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with UMCU and solidify another Michigan based partner who is committed to growing and providing for the entire state," said Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner. "UMCU's commitment to impacting our local community through service and education aligns directly with our off-field mission at the Lions and will be a key area of growth in this extended partnership."

UMCU values its continued partnership with the Detroit Lions and the ongoing opportunity to make a positive impact in the city of Detroit. UMCU and the Detroit Lions will collaborate to continue to provide educational opportunities and unique experiences that support the community.

"Our goal is simple. We want to amaze our members, community and the UMCU team by working together for our shared success. It's at the heart of everything we do. As an organization, we recognize how the Detroit Lions, the fans and the game of football bring the community together. This aligns perfectly with our purpose," said Tiffany Ford, CEO of UMCU and native Detroiter.

Building on the shared purpose of making a meaningful difference, UMCU has teamed up with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, safety Brian Branch and cornerback Terrion Arnold to bring fans closer to the game through one-of-a-kind experiences with the players. In addition to unforgettable moments with players, UMCU offers family tailgate events, Cub Club events, on-field experiences, the exclusive Lions-branded debit card, and the opportunity to win game tickets.

The educational benefits of this partnership are infinite and impact all ages. UMCU's financial literacy is tailor-made and customized for Cub Club members, incoming Rookies, Lions Legends and Lions season ticket holders. The collaboration between the Lions and UMCU continues to be rooted in purpose that makes a difference - on and off the field.

ABOUT UMCU

Established in 1954 the University of Michigan Credit Union serves more than 117,000 members statewide. With $1.3 billion in assets and more than 20 Southeast Michigan locations, UMCU provides comprehensive banking services, including mortgages, auto loans, and financial education. A valued employer and community partner, UMCU has earned repeated workplace awards including Top Workplace by Detroit Free Press, Best Credit Unions to Work For by American Banker, National Best and Brightest Company to Work For, and one of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. For more information, visit UMCU .

ABOUT THE DETROIT LIONS

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL) and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the NFL's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions' most recent NFL postseason appearance was the Divisional round after securing a back-to-back NFC North title following a franchise-high 15-2 record during the 2024 season. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE University of Michigan Credit Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED