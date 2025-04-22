EAT! Book Launch And Summit: Revolutionizing Addiction Treatment To Prevent Cravings And Relapse

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This innovative approach addresses the often-overlooked connection between nutritional imbalances and addiction relapse. EAT! provides practical strategies and tools to help individuals stabilize their mood, manage stress, and resist cravings through targeted dietary changes and supplementation. Learn how to fuel your brain for lasting recovery and reclaim your energy.

"Christina Veselak, MS, CN, LMFT, has created a truly groundbreaking resource with EAT! This book is the first of its kind to present this crucial relapse-prevention information in an accessible and engaging format, empowering individuals, families, and professionals alike to harness the power of nutrition for sustained recovery," said the anonymous source.

Learn more and order your copy of EAT! today at or on Amazon. This book is a vital resource for individuals in recovery, their families, and treatment professionals alike.

EAT! is uniquely positioned to help those struggling with addiction. Unlike traditional recovery programs that often overlook the importance of brain nutrition, this book offers a holistic approach. It provides:



A step-by-step guide to using food and supplements to repair the addicted brain.

Simple strategies to reduce cravings and promote emotional stability.

Real-life stories and compassionate guidance from expert Christina Veselak, MS, CN, LMFT.

Science-backed nutritional strategies for lasting recovery. A user-friendly format with illustrations and vibrant colors to enhance understanding.

The book is designed for a wide audience: individuals struggling with cravings or relapse, families seeking support, and treatment providers looking to integrate nutrition-based strategies into their practice. Relapse rates in some addiction treatment programs are as high as 100%, highlighting the critical need for innovative relapse prevention strategies. EAT! offers a powerful, evidence-based solution.

The release of EAT! coincides with the Feed The Recovering Brain Summit 2025, a three-day conference (April 30 – May 2, 2025) at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Columbus Dublin, offering valuable insights into nutritional neuroscience and holistic treatment strategies for addiction recovery. More information and registration details are available at . This book provides a practical application of the concepts discussed at the summit. "The EAT! book and our Feed the Recovering Brain Summit 2025 are designed to complement each other, offering a comprehensive approach to addiction recovery. We are excited to bring together leading experts and individuals seeking effective, long-term solutions to improve recovery outcomes."

Eating Protein Saves Lives, Inc ., is a non-profit organization created in 2022 to educate people in recovery and treatment providers that optimally feeding the recovering brain by eating protein throughout the day is crucial to reducing cravings, relapse and overdose deaths, as well as supporting full engagement in a recovery journey. Our vision is universal recognition that feeding the recovering brain the nutrients it needs to repair itself and function optimally is a foundational aspect of recovery from all addictive and mental health disorders.

