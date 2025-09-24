Zimbabwezambia Energy Projects Summit (Zimzam) 2025: Driving Investment Partnerships For Southern Africa's Power Development

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LIVINGSTONE, Zambia, September 24, 2025/APO Group/ --

ZimZam 2025 (26–28 November) will gather governments, investors, and developers to accelerate Southern Africa's energy future. With Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) as Country Host, the summit will spotlight investment opportunities, renewable projects, and strategies to bring Southern Africa's energy commitments to financial close.

Southern Africa's most influential energy and investment leaders will gather at the Zimbabwe–Zambia Energy Projects Summit (ZimZam) on 26–28 November 2025, in Livingstone, Zambia. As the region turns pledges into megawatts, the event will unite governments, investors, and developers to fast-track bankable projects in the energy and mining sectors.

ZimZam 2025, held at the stunning Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort in Zambia, will also spotlight regional interconnections, energy markets, innovative financing solutions and the balance of solar, wind, and hydro in a changing climate.

The event comes at a pivotal moment for Southern Africa. Landmark initiatives, such as the Chisamba 100MW Solar Farm, Great Zimbabwe Hydro Project, and the Zambia–Tanzania Interconnector (ZTIP), are redefining regional cooperation while exposing challenges in transmission, bankability and offtaker risk.

The summit will hear from guest of honour His Excellency the Honourable Makozo Chikote, Minister of Energy for Zambia, who will outline Zambia's commitment to regional cooperation and energy investment.

And more than 40 developers have already confirmed their participation, including Emesco, NOA Group, Axian Energy, Engie Energy Access, Voltalia, Anzana Electric Group, Globeleq, Release by Scatec, Solarcentury, JCM Power, Pele Energy Group, and HDF Energy.

Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), based in Kitwe, Zambia, fresh off the milestone issuance of a $150 million green bond for 230 MW of solar projects, will be Country Host, underscoring Zambia's leadership in energy innovation.

Owen Silavwe, managing director of the Copperbelt Energy Corporation, says:“CEC's support for the summit is a natural extension of our mission to deliver reliable energy and high-quality services while fostering strategic partnerships and advancing sustainable development across Africa. Our values, of honesty, teamwork, and a“can-do” attitude, shape how we collaborate with stakeholders and approach regional integration.”

With a focus on scaling renewables, securing financing, and building stable energy markets for industry, ZimZam 2025 will be the key platform for turning regional energy commitments into reality.

For more details:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EnergyNet Ltd..





Zimbabwe–Zambia Energy Projects Summit (ZimZam) 2025: Driving Investment Partnerships for Southern Africa's Power Development



Downloa



Shar

























For media enquiries, please contact:

Poliana Sperandio

...