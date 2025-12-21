Thailand Bombs Cambodia Casino As Asean Neighbors Seek Solution

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Thailand bombed a casino and a bridge in Cambodia, according to reports, as clashes between the two sides continued unabated ahead of a special Asean foreign ministers meeting on Monday to discuss the conflict.

Thai F-16 fighter jets struck O'Chik Bridge in Oddar Meanchey province on Friday night, The Nation Thailand paper reported, citing the Thai army. The bridge is located on a road about 62 kilometers (39 miles) from the Thai border and is said to be an ammunition supply route for Cambodian military.

Thai military aircraft also hit the Thomoda Casino and destroyed an artillery base located in Veal Veng district on Saturday, the paper said separately, without citing anyone. On Sunday, the Thai army shelled Cambodian territory in several areas, including Ta Mone Thom Temple, The Phnom Penh Post reported, quoting Cambodian defense ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had spoken with the Cambodian and Thai premiers about finding ways to ease tensions, according to a post on X. Malaysia is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and has acted as a mediator in the conflict.

The Asean meeting on Monday will allow the bloc's foreign ministers to exchange views on the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand, Malaysia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministers will also“consider possible steps that Asean may take in support of the ongoing efforts towards de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in the interest of peace and stability between the two Asean member states and the wider region,” it said.

Thailand is expected to urge Cambodia to declare a ceasefire at the Asean meeting and join an effort in clearing mine fields, Bangkok Post reported Saturday, citing Thai foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura. He reiterated Thailand's commitment to resolve the conflict, according to the report.

US President Donald Trump has taken a keen interest in the border fight between the Southeast Asian neighbors that erupted earlier this year - threatening both with trade restrictions in July to stop the fighting, and then overseeing a peace accord in October.

Last month, Thailand suspended the terms of the agreement after its soldiers were injured in a new landmine blast that the Thai army said was newly laid by Cambodia. Cambodia rejected the allegation.

The two countries share an 800-kilometer (500-mile) border. The conflict has killed dozens and displaced more than half a million people since it began earlier this year.

