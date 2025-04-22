Canon Joins Forces With Summa To Deliver Advanced Cutting Solutions With The S One And S Class 3 Series Roll Cutters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New alliance enhances Canon's large format product lineup with Summa's precision cutting technology to offer reliable, high-performance solutions for businesses of all sizes

Melville, NY, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Summa, a global leader in cutting technology. This collaboration introduces four new roll cutters to the market: the Summa S One D60 and S One D120, and the Summa S3 T140 and S3 T160. By uniting Canon's expertise in large format printing and imaging with Summa's 30+ years of experience in high-performance cutting solutions, this collaboration delivers advanced, reliable, and precise tools for the print and sign industry.

The Summa cutters are designed to provide exceptional performance, accuracy, and versatility, making them the ideal solutions for a range of industries, within large-format printing. Having the Summa cutters operate independently from the printer helps enhance productivity by allowing printing and cutting operations to occur simultaneously. The 24” Summa S One D60 and the 48” Summa S One D120 are designed to be paired with the imagePROGRAF large-format printers while the 54” Summa S3 T140 and the 62” Summa S3 T160 are designed to be paired with the Colorado UVgel printer series, helping to facilitate a seamless and efficient print and cut production workflow.

Applications for the Summa S One Series include small decals, stickers, labels and small prints. The most common media types used for this are Durable Matte Film, Water Resistant Matte Polypropylene, Adhesive Vinyl, Glossy Photo, Luster, and Repositionable Peel N Stick. The Summa S3 Series cutters feature the same advanced Summa S One Series applications and support a wide range of additional materials such as large decals, floor graphics, window films, wallpaper, wallcoverings, and fleet graphics. Additionally, the Summa S3 Series cutters are compatible with all Summa S One Series media types and provide the flexibility to print on window film, reflective film and floor graphics, further expanding its versatility.

Designed to handle a wide range of production needs, from smaller-scale operations to more complex tasks, the S One Series offers a blend of advanced cutting technology and intelligent features, designed to ensure high-precision contour cutting for printed graphics. Key features include an ergonomic touchscreen interface, making operation intuitive and efficient, with a responsive display that helps reduce errors and enhance overall workflow. Additionally, Drag-Knife Technology, the most common cutting method in the industry, helps to ensure consistent, clean cuts with minimal blade wear. It is ideal for a variety of materials and provides long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance. The Summa S One Series and S3 Series also offer the GoSign Software, a flexible tool for managing workflow and automating cutting tasks, designed to further enhance efficiency and integration into diverse production environments.

Canon is also excited to bundle ColorByte Software Technology, ImagePrint R.E.D., as part of this strategic alliance with the Summa S One Series roll cutters. ColorByte software provides powerful color management solutions that is designed to integrate seamlessly with Summa's cutting systems. This technology helps to ensure consistent and accurate color output, optimizing the cutting process for a wide range of applications. The ImagePrint R.E.D. enables precise control over color matching, helping businesses maintain high-quality results even in demanding and color-sensitive production environments. By pairing ColorByte with Summa's cutters, Canon customers can streamline their workflows while maintaining high standards of accuracy and efficiency.

The S Class 3 Series is designed for professionals who demand top-notch performance and precision in their work. Engineered for complex applications, such as cutting reflective materials and sandblasted designs, the S3 Series models feature True Tangential Cutting Technology, a cutting-edge system that uses a motorized knife to deliver exceptional precision, even for the most intricate details. This makes it a powerful solution for high precision cutting tasks.

Similar to the S One Series, the S3 Series includes an ergonomic touchscreen interface that helps simplify operation and helps to enhance workflow efficiency. The responsive display allows users to easily adjust settings, monitor progress, and ensure optimal results with minimal effort. Additionally, OPOS (Optical Positioning System) Alignment enhances cutting accuracy by automatically detecting and aligning printed graphics with exceptional precision, reducing errors and increasing productivity, just as it does in the S One Series.

The Tangential Technology in the S3 Series further distinguishes it from the S One Series, as it uses a specialized blade that provides superior control, resulting in sharper corners and cleaner cuts compared to traditional Drag-Knife Technology. This advanced technology is particularly beneficial for cutting thicker materials and ensures consistent quality across complex designs. With these cutting-edge features, the S3 Series offers unmatched performance for professionals working in demanding industries, providing precise, stable control for even the most intricate projects.

“We are excited to join forces with Canon to bring our industry-leading roll cutters to a wider audience,” said Bryan Timmerman, Managing Director, Summa America.“With Summa's decades of experience and Canon's strong global reach, this partnership is an excellent opportunity to deliver unparalleled cutting solutions to customers who demand high-quality performance and versatility in their production workflows.”

“Canon is committed to offering our customers the most innovative and reliable solutions available in the market,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“Our alliance with Summa enables us to provide state-of-the-art cutting technology that enhances our portfolio, empowering our customers to achieve greater precision, productivity, and long-term success in their operations.”

The Summa S One Series cutter will be showcased within Canon's booth for the first time at the ISA Show 2025, providing a hands-on opportunity for attendees to experience the performance and capabilities of these state-of-the-art products joined with an imagePROGRAF printer.

Every day, for more than three decades, Summa delivers the world's highest-quality vinyl and contour cutters, flatbed cutting systems and laser cutters without compromise. Summa provides cutting-edge solutions for the printing, signage, display, apparel, and packaging industries. Summa's global headquarters is in Gistel, Belgium and has divisions in Indianapolis, IN, USA and Nottingham, UK. Valiani, which became part of the Summa group in June 2022, is based in Certaldo in Italy. For more information about Summa and Valiani, visit .

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

The Summa S Class 3 T160 is built for professionals, handling complex materials with Tangential Cutting Technology for sharp results The Summa S One D120 provides precise cutting for decals and labels with drag knife technology and easy controls

