Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Amit Shah Arrives In Srinagar For Security Review

2025-04-22 03:20:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to review the security situation in Kashmir following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed, officials said.
Hours after the attack on tourists, Shah rushed to Srinagar and drove straight to the Raj Bhavan from the airport. He is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting of security officials, the officials said.

The home minister is likely to visit Pahalgam on Wednesday, they added.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

The dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high ranking official said without getting into details.

The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as“much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years”.

Read Also A Bloody Day In Pahalgam: 26 Tourists Killed In Terror Attack Pahalgam Terror: 'They Shot My Husband In Front Of Me'

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world.

Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed“mini Switzerland”, and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or picnicking, officials and eyewitnesses said.

As news of the attack spread, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

The officials said it was possible members of the terror group could have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran through Kokernag in south Kashmir.

