Pahalgam Terror: 'Grieving Bride' Image Becomes Symbol Of Attack

2025-04-22 03:20:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A powerful and tragic image of a young woman holding her wounded husband has become the face of the Pahalgam terror attack that shocked Kashmir on Monday. The couple, reportedly on their honeymoon, were caught in the middle of the ruthless attack.

In the now-viral photo, the woman, her wrists still adorned with the red bangles of a newlywed, sits in stunned silence, her eyes gazing into the distance. Beside her lies her husband, motionless, his head resting on the ground.

The couple, said to be enjoying a meal of bhelpuri, were attacked in the tourist-filled place. In a chilling video shared online, the woman can be heard pleading for help:“We were having bhelpuri when they came. They shot my husband. Please save my husband!”

Though their names remain unconfirmed, the image capturing both love and unimaginable horror has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger. On social media, many expressed their shock. One user wrote,“This is heartbreaking.” Another simply said,“Her silence is louder than her cries.”

The stark contrast between the woman's wedding bangles and the violence that tore apart her life has resonated deeply with people across the country.

Read Also A Bloody Day In Pahalgam: 26 Tourists Killed In Terror Attack Pahalgam Terror: 'They Shot My Husband In Front Of Me'

Authorities have labeled the attack as a deliberate effort to destabilize the region and discourage tourism. A senior police officer condemned the violence, saying,“This is an act of cowardice. Targeting innocent tourists only pushes Kashmir further into pain.”

The attack has prompted a large-scale search operation in Pahalgam, as authorities work to bring the perpetrators to justice.

