Pahalgam Terror: 'They Shot My Husband In Front Of Me'

On Tuesday afternoon, the family, visiting the famous valley often called the“Mini Switzerland” of Kashmir, were ambushed by armed men. The serene beauty of the pine-clad hills, which had attracted tourists for years, became the backdrop for a nightmare that would haunt Pallavi forever.

“They came out of nowhere,” Pallavi recalled, her voice shaky with emotion as she recounted the moment of terror.“I could see it in their eyes - they were looking for someone like us.” The attack, sudden and brutal, left Manjunath, a businessman, dead, shot at point-blank range while Pallavi and their young son miraculously survived the ordeal.

In a voice filled with disbelief, Pallavi described the horror she endured as her husband was killed in front of her.“I begged them to kill me too after they shot my husband. One of them looked at me and said, 'I won't kill you. Go tell this to Modi.'” Her words, raw and anguished, have reverberated across the country, sending shockwaves everywhere.

Despite the overwhelming fear and pain, Pallavi expressed her gratitude for the swift response of the local Kashmiri community, who rushed to her aid.“Three locals came forward and rescued me. They helped me get out of there. I would have been stuck or maybe even killed if not for them,” she said.“They didn't think twice.”

The family had been enjoying a peaceful stay in Pahalgam and had made their way to Baisaran on horseback, a popular route for tourists seeking breathtaking views and some quiet time. But on that fateful afternoon, their joyride was derailed.

Back in Shivamogga, Manjunath's family and neighbors are struggling to cope with the sudden loss of a man they described as hardworking, kind, and deeply devoted to his family. He leaves behind Pallavi and their son, who is still in a state of shock, unable to comprehend the loss.

Pallavi has now appealed to the authorities to expedite the process of bringing her husband's body back to Karnataka.“It's not easy to bring the body down from there. It has to be airlifted,” she explained.“We are requesting urgent help to bring him back home. My son keeps asking when his father will come. What should I say to him?”

The pain of the loss is unbearable for Pallavi, who reflects on what could have been a simple family memory.“He just wanted to show our son snow for the first time,” she said, her voice breaking.“This place was supposed to be a memory for us. Now it's where I lost everything.”

