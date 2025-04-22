South Korea Launch Fourth Reconnaissance Satellite Into Orbit

The Republic of Korea's fourth reconnaissance satellite has been successfully launched into its target orbit, Azernews reports.

The launch took place at 09:48 Korea Standard Time (04:48 Baku time) from the U.S. Space Force base at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The satellite was deployed into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket from the American aerospace company SpaceX.

In total, South Korea plans to launch one more reconnaissance satellite by the end of 2025. Once all five spacecraft are operational, they will provide Seoul with continuous monitoring of North Korea, with surveillance intervals as short as two hours. The first reconnaissance satellite was launched in December 2023, marking a significant step toward enhancing South Korea's own space capabilities and reducing its reliance on the United States for intelligence gathering.

On November 21, 2023, North Korea launched its own reconnaissance satellite, the Malligyong-1, following two unsuccessful attempts earlier. This development has intensified regional security concerns, as both Koreas aim to bolster their satellite capabilities for military and strategic purposes.

In addition to its military applications, South Korea's growing space program is also seen as a stepping stone for the country's broader technological ambitions. As Seoul strengthens its space infrastructure, it will not only improve its defense capabilities but also contribute to advancements in satellite communications, Earth observation, and space science.