Victims Of Armenian Mine Terror Testify At Ruben Vardanyan's Trial: I Lost Two Sons In One Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on April 22.

At the open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the defendant was provided with a translator in his native language, Russian, as well as with a lawyer of his choice for his defense.

The court proceedings continued with the interrogation of the victims. Most of them were mine victims who had undergone amputations of limbs. The majority of the victims who testified arrived at the court with crutches and canes.

Before the interrogation, Judge Zeynal Aghayev explained the rights and obligations stipulated by law to the victims who were participating in the court process for the first time.

The victim Hasanali Aliyev stated in his testimony that on February 4, 2024, while grazing livestock in the area of the village of Giziloba, Tartar region, he was injured as a result of the explosion of a mine planted by Armenian soldiers: "As a result, the lower third of my left leg was amputated."

Another victim, Elnur Asgarov, said that on April 18, 2023, while grazing livestock in the village of Borsunlu, Tartar region, he was injured as a result of the explosion of a mine planted by Armenian soldiers.

Victim Akif Huseynov stated in his testimony that after the village of Yusifjanli in the Agdam region, where they lived, was occupied by the Armenian armed forces, they settled in the village of Afatli. He said that his sons Anar, Razi, and Bayram, and his grandson Huseyn, were hit by a mine while going to inspect a field in the liberated territories. A. Huseynov himself went to the area after hearing about the incident. While the injured were trying to get out of the area, another mine exploded.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, A. Huseynov said that as a result of the mine explosions, his sons Razi and Bayram were killed, he himself and his other son Anar were seriously injured, and his grandson Huseyn was slightly injured and suffered severe psychological trauma. "I lost two sons in one day," he noted.

His neighbor, Bahruz Abdulov, who was with them at the time of the incident, was also injured.

A. Huseynov's son, Anar Huseynov, and his neighbor, Bahruz Abdulov, who testified as victims, also described how the incident happened.

The victims, Nijat Jabbarov and his relative Rafael Bayramov, stated in their testimonies that they were hit by a mine at the same time in the liberated part of the Tartar region, and that parts of their legs were amputated.

Alishan Safarov and Faig Safarov were employees of the road maintenance department. They said that they were injured after stepping on a mine planted on the road in Tartar.

Hikmat Abdullayev, who testified in court as a victim, said that he was injured while performing his military service. Answering questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he said that after the Patriotic War, the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups regularly committed sabotage by firing various types of large-caliber weapons at the liberated sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani Army thwarted the enemy's plans by preventing the sabotage.

ANAMA (Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action) employees Yadigar Shukurov, Gahraman Rzayev, Najmaddin Huseynov, Mahir Mustafayev, Samir Gozalov, Ali Shukurov, Farid Jabrayilli, Telman Zeynalov, Bahruz Nasirov, and Alasgar Guliyev said that they were hit by mines during mine clearance operations and suffered various bodily injuries. Answering questions from the state prosecutor, A. Guliyev said that during mine clearance, they often encountered PMN mines, anti-tank mines, as well as "surprise mines". Answering questions from the Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Tugay Rahimli, he said: "The most dangerous of these mines are anti-tank and fragmentation mines. I have also seen OZM-72 mines a lot. It is divided into fragments in the air and is one of the most dangerous mines."

Victim Ilham Salmanov also noted that he sustained various degrees of bodily injury and had his leg amputated as a result of stepping on an anti-personnel mine in the liberated territory of the village of Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Fuzuli region.

Ilknur Aliyev said that he was injured as a result of the explosion of a hand grenade thrown at him while preventing the sabotage of the Armenian armed forces during military service.

Natig Mamedov, Elnur Abbaszadeh, Vusal Guliyev, Ramin Babayev and others noted that they were injured as a result of a mine explosion.

The court also revealed forensic medical examination reports on the victims.

The next hearing of the court has been scheduled for April 29.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).