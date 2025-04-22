Onscent To Host Live Webinar: Tariffs In Motion - Insights For The Fragrance Industry

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnScent, a leader in fragrance and natural cosmetic innovation, is set to broadcast a live, expert-led webinar exploring the impact of evolving global tariffs on the fragrance industry. Titled Tariffs in Motion, the 45-minute session will provide timely insights for manufacturers, suppliers, and fragrance professionals navigating a rapidly shifting trade environment.

Hosted by Chris L. Fuentes , Chief Marketing Officer at OnScent, the webinar brings together an expert panel of thought leaders:



Dave Morrell , Partner at Jones Day and a seasoned authority on government regulations

Aayush Tekriwal , CEO of Van Aroma, a global supplier of natural fragrance ingredients Fred Kritzer , CEO of Aromaholic, a boutique consultancy serving fragrance companies

Topics will include tariff mitigation strategies, sourcing challenges for natural ingredients like patchouli, and firsthand perspectives from key players across the supply chain. A live Q&A session will follow the panel discussion.

"The past few weeks have been challenging, especially with customers preparing for another strong holiday season," said Achim Daub , CEO of OnScent. "Sourcing raw materials has grown increasingly complex and costly. Tariffs in Motion aims to offer clarity and guidance in real time-for our customers and industry peers alike."

Live Broadcast:

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

12:00 PM EDT / 9:00 AM PDT / 5:00 PM GMT

To register to watch the live broadcast | Tariffs in Motion Registration .

About OnScent

OnScent ( ), a portfolio company of The Riverside Company Growth Fund, specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality fragrances and natural cosmetic solutions. Serving markets from fine fragrance and personal care to air care and home care, OnScent is dedicated to driving innovation through creative thinking, excellence in execution, and a customer-first approach.

Media Contact:

Daniella Presti, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE OnScent

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED