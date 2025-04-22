Incorta Introduces Intelligent Accounts Payable Agent For Google Cloud's Agentspace, Supports New A2A Protocol For Cross-Agent Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered finance automation meets enterprise-wide agent interoperability

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the pioneering open data delivery platform, was featured in Google Next's keynote, where it announced the launch of the Incorta AP Agent, an AI-powered solution that transforms accounts payable workflows with real-time operational insights and automation. Built for Google Cloud's Agentspace, the Incorta AP Agent marks a major leap forward in finance modernization-combining natural language querying, ERP data integration, and intelligent automation to dramatically enhance control, compliance, and efficiency for enterprise AP teams.

At the same time, Incorta is proud to be an early partner supporting Google Cloud's newly introduced Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol , a first-of-its-kind open standard that enables AI agents to securely collaborate across enterprise systems and vendors.

“Businesses today don't just need better data, they need the ability to act on that data instantly,” said Osama Elkady, CEO and co-founder of Incorta.“With the AP Agent and support for A2A, we're helping customers unlock the full potential of agentic AI, moving beyond dashboards into a future where enterprise workflows are truly intelligent, connected, and automated.”

Meet the Incorta AP Agent: Smarter Finance Starts Here

The Incorta AP Agent eliminates bottlenecks from fragmented systems and manual invoice processing by delivering direct access to ERP data through conversational AI. Finance teams can now detect errors instantly, automate compliance actions, and reclaim time for strategic initiatives.

Key Benefits:



Real-Time Error Detection

Identifies pricing discrepancies instantly using AI and ERP data.



Conversational Data Access

Enables natural language queries without technical skills.



Enhanced Financial Control

Automatically places invoice holds to enforce contract compliance.

Increased Operational Efficiency

Frees AP teams from repetitive tasks, shifting focus to strategic initiatives.

Under the hood, the Incorta AP Agent leverages Incorta's Direct Data Mapping®, ensuring secure, source-identical data is always accessible, always current, and always analytics-ready.

Scaling Intelligence Across the Enterprise with A2A

To support broader enterprise automation, Incorta is also among the first partners backing Agent2Agent (A2A)-a new open protocol from Google Cloud that enables AI agents to securely communicate, coordinate, and collaborate, regardless of vendor or platform.

A2A represents a shared industry vision for interoperable AI. By allowing agents to dynamically discover capabilities, share context, and delegate tasks, the protocol accelerates complex, multi-agent enterprise workflows.

“Incorta is excited to support A2A and advance agent communication for customers, making the future of enterprise automation smarter, faster, and truly data-driven,” added Elkady.

The combination of Incorta's intelligent agents and A2A's interoperability empowers customers to orchestrate smarter decision-making and automation across functions, starting with AP and expanding to procurement, finance, supply chain, and beyond.

About Incorta

Incorta is the first and only open data delivery platform that enables real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record-without the need for complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, enterprise teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. For more information, please visit .

