Crude Oil Today 22/04: Prices Fall Early Monday (Chart)
- During the early hours on Monday, we have seen the light sweet crude oil market fall again. That being the case, it looks like we are trying to wipe out the gains from the Thursday session, but it's probably also worth noting that the market has bounced a bit from the lows. The question now at this point in time for me is going to be whether or not the $62 level holds for support. After all, that's an area where we have seen a lot of resistance previously, so with that being the case, I think it does make for an interesting area of trading.
