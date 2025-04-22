Nexus Developer Launches Boutique Mid-Rise Project 'Estrella'

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A boutique mid-rise with 60 residences, Estrella blends innovation, luxury, and a thoughtfully serene environment.

Nexus Developer has officially launched 'Estrella by Nexus', a boutique residential project in Majan, Dubai, that introduces a new model for luxury living in low-rise communities. With just 60 high-end residences, the development represents a shift toward more personalized, well-designed living spaces in Dubai's ever-growing real estate landscape.

Established in 2020, Nexus Developer has emerged as a luxury brand in the hands of CEO Mr. Abdul Samad and CCO Mr. Muhammad Arham. Famous for its customized villas and townhouses, the group is now transferring its design strengths to mid-rise projects, the first of which is Estrella, a pathfinder model of boutique urban lifestyle.

Instead of capitalizing on the maximum potential of the plot, Nexus Developer decided to cap the number of units at 60, reflecting its dedication to space planning and excellent execution. Such a strategy mirrors the increasing call for residential products that focus more on resident experience than volume, providing homeowners with greater value in terms of space, design, and exclusivity.

Located near family-friendly attractions such as IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village, the community is easily accessible via E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Despite being well-connected, Estrella is positioned to offer a peaceful, green setting that caters to families, professionals, and long-term residents alike.

Estrella residences come with first-class specifications-Italian marble flooring, high-end German appliances, U.S.-grade sanitary fixtures, and fully integrated smart home automation. The residences also provide serene views of the lush green Majan surroundings, enriching the living experience. These well-designed interiors are matched by a set of amenities to enable a harmonious lifestyle.

See also Why Dubai Residents Are Choosing EcoClean for AC Duct Cleaning and Allergen Removal

The development boasts a rooftop pool, fully fitted gym, outdoor lounges, and temperature-controlled children's play areas, designing spaces that invite relaxation and socialization. The building's architectural design promotes intimacy in the building so that residents can have a good sense of community without compromising their privacy.

“Estrella is the natural next step in our journey,” said Mr. Muhammad Arham, CCO of Nexus Developer.“It brings forward the same design integrity and livability that define our previous developments, but in a more compact, community-focused format.”

Estrella reflects Nexus Developer's larger vision to deliver quality-driven, lifestyle-enhancing residences across Dubai. More villa communities and boutique mid-rise projects are set to follow, each designed with the same attention to detail, sustainable approach, and resident-centric philosophy.

With Estrella, Nexus Developer introduces a new era in boutique living-where every home is more than just a place to live. It becomes a refined experience, blending urban convenience with timeless comfort and superior design.

For more information, visit their website .

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?