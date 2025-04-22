Swiss Medical Device Maker Ypsomed To Sell Diabetes Business
“Proceeds from the sale will finance the expansion of the injection systems business,” said a statement. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory approval of the ongoing demerger.
In November, the company announced the start of the process of selling its diabetes care business. Following a comprehensive marketing phase involving both strategic and financial buyers, TecMed“emerged as the ideal partner to take over YpsomedExternal link 's diabetes care business”.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdpHow we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
