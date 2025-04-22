India Extends Solar Project Deadline To Dec 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has granted a nine-month extension for the commissioning of certain solar projects, pushing the deadline to December 2025.

The extension applies to projects managed by two key government agencies: the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), according to a document seen by Reuters.

The delay affects solar installations under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme Phase-II, which targets the development of 12 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity by public sector entities.

These projects are required to use domestically produced photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules, supported by government funding.

In its letter to SECI and IREDA, the MNRE attributed the extension to a range of hurdles, including limited domestic availability of solar modules, transmission infrastructure bottlenecks, and delays related to tendering processes.

The move highlights broader issues facing India's renewable energy ambitions. Although the country aims to reach 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, it currently stands at about 172 GW.

The sector is also contending with low demand for tenders, delays in securing land and power purchase agreements, and frequent project cancellations.

India had previously missed its 2022 target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy, underscoring the complexity of its green energy transition.

Despite significant investment and policy support, fossil fuels still made up over two-thirds of India's electricity generation last year.

The extension offers temporary relief to developers but also signals the need for structural reforms to meet India's long-term clean energy goals.

(KNN Bureau)