MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Siemens expands Teamcenter X to 'make PLM accessible to companies of all sizes'

April 22, 2025 by Sam Francis

Siemens Digital Industries Software has broadened its Teamcenter X portfolio, introducing new scalable offerings aimed at making its cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) software accessible to organizations across the manufacturing spectrum – from small businesses to large enterprises.

The latest enhancements to Teamcenter X include out-of-the-box capabilities for process management, multi-domain collaboration, and advanced product development.

Siemens says the expansion reflects its ongoing effort to simplify the adoption of SaaS-based PLM and accelerate digital transformation in industry.

Frances Evans, senior vice president, lifecycle collaboration software, Siemens Digital Industries Software, says:“This expansion of Teamcenter X continues Siemens' mission of making SaaS PLM more accessible for companies of all sizes.

“The new additions to Teamcenter X help even more customers get started quickly with PLM and then scale to solve more business challenges using more of the Teamcenter portfolio.”

Workhorse adopts Teamcenter X for EV production

Among the early adopters of the enhanced Teamcenter X platform is Workhorse Group, a US-based developer of zero-emission commercial vehicles.

The company has adopted Teamcenter X as its enterprise standard, aiming to streamline collaboration across design, engineering, and supply chain functions while manufacturing electric delivery trucks.

Jeff Mowry, chief information officer, Workhorse Group, says:“Standardizing on Teamcenter X has allowed us to integrate our design, engineering and supply chain functions efficiently. Previously, our multi-CAD environment was costly and required extra resources.

“With Siemens, we've eliminated these inefficiencies and can focus on building complex electric trucks more effectively.

“Using Siemens' tools, we are able to effectively manage our intricate bill of materials and engineering change notices, which is key given the dynamic nature of electric vehicle production.

“This strategic move has not only lowered our operational costs but also strengthened our ability to protect intellectual property and ensure cybersecurity.”

Mowry is scheduled to present Workhorse's implementation journey at Siemens Realize LIVE Americas, taking place in Detroit from June 2 to 5.

The company deployed Teamcenter X and NX X in under six months to reduce IT overhead, boost collaboration, and streamline complex manufacturing operations.

Four-tiered Teamcenter X offering

Siemens now offers Teamcenter X in four distinct tiers, designed to match the varying digital maturity levels and scalability requirements of manufacturers:



Teamcenter X Essentials : Provides core PLM functionality focused on mechanical design. Key features include CAD data management, revision control, 3D markup tools, and product structure management. Designed for ease of deployment and low administrative overhead.

Teamcenter X Standard (new) : Expands on Essentials by adding capabilities like simple change management, project scheduling, document handling, and built-in reporting. It is tailored for fast deployment and easy customization.

Teamcenter X Advanced (new) : Supports cross-domain collaboration across mechanical, electrical, and electronic design. It includes integration with ECAD tools and design classification features for advanced development workflows. Teamcenter X Premium : Offers the complete Teamcenter experience, available on the cloud provider of the customer's choice. It includes advanced modules for BOM management, systems engineering, manufacturing planning, quality and compliance, and product cost control. Siemens also provides industry-specific configurations for sectors such as industrial machinery, medical devices, and semiconductors.

According to Siemens, the expansion of Teamcenter X is part of a broader trend toward cloud-native tools that reduce complexity and accelerate time to value for digital product development.