Kuka Robots Serve Up Sushi And Style At Barcelona's New Fully Automated Restaurant

April 22, 2025 by Sam Francis

A fully robotic restaurant powered by Kuka automation technology has opened in Barcelona, combining cutting-edge robotics with culinary flair in what is described as Europe's first restaurant of its kind.

The new venue, known as“Rob.A – The Robot Restaurant”, is the result of a collaboration between Kuka and Spanish robotics startup Areas , which developed the concept and integrated the robotics and software behind the operation.

At Rob.A, guests are greeted not by waiters, but by industrial and collaborative robots. A Kuka KR Agilus robot prepares sushi behind a glass counter, slicing and assembling with precision. Another robot shakes and serves cocktails.

A mobile robot takes care of table service, delivering orders directly to diners.

The concept aims to blend industrial automation with entertainment. A DJ-like robotic arm performs choreographed routines behind the bar while preparing drinks, and large display screens show the robots' movements and cooking process in real time.

Kuka says the goal is to create a“new gastronomic and visual experience” where technology becomes part of the attraction.

“We believe this is the restaurant of the future,” said a spokesperson from AREAS.“It's a fully digital, immersive experience where the food and the show are both served by intelligent machines.”

The venue uses a combination of Kuka industrial robots, mobile platforms, and an advanced software stack that manages everything from customer orders to robotic motion sequences.

According to Kuka, the solution is scalable and can be adapted for use in other venues, including airports, hotels, and shopping centers.

This project marks another step in Kuka's effort to broaden the applications of industrial robotics beyond traditional factory settings and into consumer-facing environments such as hospitality, retail, and entertainment.