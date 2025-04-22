Miningnewsbreaks Investornewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) JV Project Earns Priority Status Under Trump Executive Order

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (NYSE American: SLI) announced that its South West Arkansas Project, developed through its Smackover Lithium joint venture with Equinor, has been named a priority critical mineral production project under Executive Order 14241, issued by President Trump. The project was selected by the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, marking it as one of only three U.S. lithium projects-and the only Direct Lithium Extraction initiative-granted this designation. The recognition supports expedited permitting and increased federal backing, aligning with national goals for energy independence and reduced reliance on foreign supply chains.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The company prioritizes projects characterized by the highest-quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium-brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor ASA, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and is actively exploring promising lithium-brine prospects in east Texas. Additionally, the company is advancing the phase 1A project in partnership with LANXESS Corp., a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit .

