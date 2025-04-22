Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Complimentary Webinar: Understanding ESG Assurance A Comprehensive Introduction

Complimentary Webinar: Understanding ESG Assurance A Comprehensive Introduction


2025-04-22 02:01:18
(MENAFN- 3BL) COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

Understanding ESG Assurance: A Comprehensive Introduction

May 8, 2025 | 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM EDT

REGISTER HERE

Tracking Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is crucial for your organization's long-term sustainability, risk management, and value creation for stakeholders. Companies prioritizing ESG are better equipped to handle environmental and social challenges, protect their reputation in a competitive market, and minimize both legal and financial risks. Assuring progress on ESG initiatives often involves intricate processes and methodologies that can be difficult to understand and execute properly without the help of a knowledgeable third-party certification body.

Need help determining the difference between mandatory and voluntary reporting, and the opportunities each present for your sustainability goals and risk management? Join SCS Global Services for this informative webinar on the intricacies of ESG. Danielle Stapleton, ESG Assurance Program Manager, will discuss:

  • The planning and process of ESG evaluation and reporting
  • The benefits to ESG Assurance
  • The regulatory landscape for both voluntary and mandatory reporting
  • And, more.

Seats are limited, register now to secure your spot!

MENAFN22042025007202015466ID1109459258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search