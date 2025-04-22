Complimentary Webinar: Understanding ESG Assurance A Comprehensive Introduction

Understanding ESG Assurance: A Comprehensive Introduction

May 8, 2025 | 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM EDT

REGISTER HERE

Tracking Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is crucial for your organization's long-term sustainability, risk management, and value creation for stakeholders. Companies prioritizing ESG are better equipped to handle environmental and social challenges, protect their reputation in a competitive market, and minimize both legal and financial risks. Assuring progress on ESG initiatives often involves intricate processes and methodologies that can be difficult to understand and execute properly without the help of a knowledgeable third-party certification body.

Need help determining the difference between mandatory and voluntary reporting, and the opportunities each present for your sustainability goals and risk management? Join SCS Global Services for this informative webinar on the intricacies of ESG. Danielle Stapleton, ESG Assurance Program Manager, will discuss:



The planning and process of ESG evaluation and reporting

The benefits to ESG Assurance

The regulatory landscape for both voluntary and mandatory reporting And, more.

Seats are limited, register now to secure your spot!