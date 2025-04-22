America’S Vetdogs Partners With Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association And Team Foster To Raise Future Service Dog

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smithtown, NY & Philadelphia, PA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs , a national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, is proud to join forces with the, a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving back to the community and, an organization dedicated to honoring veterans and military families by partnering them with service dogs. Funded by Flyers Alumni, together the three organizations are thrilled to announce the co-raising of a future service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities.

The puppy is a seven-week-old male Labrador Retriever. Over the next 14 to 18 months, this adorable pup will begin his journey of basic training and socialization alongside Flyers Alumni and Team Foster fans, staff, and supporters. He'll be a familiar face at community events, where he'll gain exposure to a variety of environments that are essential to shaping him into a confident and calm future service dog. After completing his basic training, the puppy will return to America's VetDogs headquarters in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal training. There, he'll prepare for his ultimate mission of being placed with a veteran or first responder with disabilities.

The public will have a chance to help name the new pup by choosing from an option of names selected by Flyers Alumni via a poll on the official Philadelphia Flyers' website . Voting will run from Tuesday, April 22 – Friday, April 25 at 11:59 PM EST. Flyers Alumni will announce the official name of the puppy via social media in May.

Fans can follow the pup's journey via the Flyers Alumni social media accounts on Facebook and, X , to stay up to date on his training and local appearances. For more on America's VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs.org .

“Flyers Alumni is thrilled to partner with America's VetDogs and Team Foster for this exciting initiative. This is more than just naming a dog - it's being part of a journey that will transform someone's life,” said Brad Marsh, President of Flyers Alumni. “It is because of our fans and their support of our charitable giving that we are able to make this mission possible and we want to give them the opportunity to name the newest member of the Flyers Alumni family.”

“We're incredibly grateful to partner with Flyers Alumni and America's VetDogs on this life-changing initiative,” said Nick Liermann, Founder and Executive Director of Team Foster.“This isn't a pet or emotional support animal; this pup is going to train for two years to become a service dog and help a veteran or first responder with disabilities. Involving the fans in naming this dog is a fun and meaningful way to showcase what these partnerships are all about: community, support, and changing lives together.”

“We are proud to partner with the Flyers Alumni and Team Foster on this extraordinary journey as a part of our 'Puppy with a Purpose program.'” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“This partnership reflects our shared values of service, community, and unwavering support for those who have bravely served our country. We look forward to watching this puppy grow and develop into a life-changing service dog for a veteran or first responder.”

About America's VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America's VetDogs ( ) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About Flyers Alumni Association

The Flyers Alumni Association is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since its founding, the Association has grown both nationally and internationally, with its membership composed of former Philadelphia Flyers players. True to its roots, the Flyers Alumni Association remains deeply committed to giving back to the Delaware Valley community. Flyers Alumni members continue to engage with fans and communities around the globe, regularly participating in charity games and various philanthropic initiatives throughout the year including the upcoming inaugural Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend.

Team Foster is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2014 in honor of U.S. Army Captain Erick Foster after he was killed in action in 2007. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Team Foster's mission is to support accredited, life-saving service dogs for injured and disabled Veterans. Through funding, education, advocacy and community building, Team Foster positively impacts thousands of Veterans every year. Learn how you can #ShowUp4Vets at

###

Attachments



America's VetDogs Partners with Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association and Team Foster to Raise Future Service Dog America's VetDogs Partners with Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association and Team Foster to Raise Future Service Dog

CONTACT: Jamie Shrewsbury America's VetDogs 3048392551 ...