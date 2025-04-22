Judy Broussard Removes The Risk For Merchants With LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$

LOCAL City Places LOGO

“This gives small business owners the kind of security they rarely get,” said Judy.“It's smart. It's safe. And it works.”

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marketing often feels like a gamble for small businesses. Judy Broussard is removing that risk by sponsoring merchants through LOCAL City Places, a system where results come before the bill.“This model flips the script,” said Troy Warren, Founder and CEO.“Merchants don't have to guess or gamble. They grow first, then pay.”Guaranteed Category ExclusivityLOCAL City Places allows just one business per category. That exclusivity creates clarity, increases trust, and drives better results for local merchants.Automated Rewards with $CASH$BATES$With $CASH$BATES$, customers get up to $35/month for uploading local receipts, while referrals multiply their earnings. For merchants, it's added revenue and deeper engagement without the heavy lifting.“This gives small business owners the kind of security they rarely get,” said Judy.“It's smart. It's safe. And it works.”Thanks to forward-thinking sponsors like Judy Broussard, LOCAL City Places is reducing risk and raising returns for local merchants.About $CASH$BATES$$CASH$BATES$ is a modern rewards system that pays consumers real cash for shopping at local businesses. No gimmicks. No brand restrictions. Just upload a receipt and earn. With a 4-tier referral model, users can multiply their earnings simply by sharing the app.To learn more or sign up, visit LOCALCityPlaces

