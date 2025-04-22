Bihar's Jamui Shines As Three Clear Civil Services Exam 2024

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 22 (IANS) The district of Jamui has made Bihar beam with pride as three of its bright minds -- Sanskriti Trivedi, Paras Kumar, and Isha Rani -- have cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, securing top ranks at the national level. Sanskriti Trivedi, with an All India Rank (AIR) of 17, has become a symbol of excellence and determination.

Hailing from a family that valued education, Sanskriti credited her success to her parents, teachers, and mentors, stating,“With hard work, discipline, and faith, any dream can be achieved.”

Her father, Anand Prakash Trivedi, and uncle, Dr Mithilesh Trivedi, shared emotional recollections of her unwavering dedication since childhood.

Meanwhile, Paras Kumar, Program Officer (Establishment) in the Jamui Education Department, proved that dreams can be pursued even with a full-time job.

Securing AIR 269, Paras balanced his duties with UPSC preparations, studying late into the night and taking minimal leave.

“Time management and consistency are key. I dedicate this success to my colleagues, teachers, and the support system around me,” said Paras.

His achievement has inspired fellow educators and civil service aspirants across the region, with the education community celebrating his success.

Adding to the district's pride, Isha Rani, daughter of senior advocate Prasiddha Narayan Singh, secured AIR 384.

From the rural heart of Labhet village, Isha rose through sheer grit, studying at DAV Jamui, completing her schooling from DPS Bokaro, and earning her law degree from Chanakya National Law University, Patna, before heading to Delhi for UPSC preparation.

“My journey reflects that with dedication, even rural students can reach the highest platforms,” said Isha.

The final result of UPSC 2025 was announced on Tuesday, where Shakti Dubey of Prayagraj topped the ranks.

A total of 1009 candidates have been selected, including 335 from the general category, 109 from EWS, 318 from OBC, 160 from SC, and 87 from ST.

This triple success story from Jamui proves that with perseverance, discipline, and the right mindset, even students from rural and small-town backgrounds can conquer India's toughest exam and become beacons of hope for countless others.