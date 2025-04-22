TMEIC Breaks Ground On Third Manufacturing Facility In Texas

WALLER COUNTY, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TMEIC Corporation Americas, a subsidiary of TMEIC Corporation (Japan), proudly announces the groundbreaking of its third U.S. manufacturing facility, located in Waller County, Texas. This strategic expansion underscores TMEIC's commitment to strengthening its U.S. manufacturing capabilities and supporting critical infrastructure projects nationwide.

Situated on a 20-acre site, this state-of-the-art facility will be TMEIC's 13th global manufacturing location, specializing in the production of uninterruptible power supplies and medium voltage drives. These advanced products are designed to serve the rapidly growing data center industry, expanding oil and gas market, and other mission-critical applications.

This investment represents a significant milestone in TMEIC's long-term strategy for growth in the U.S. market. "Collaboration with the State of Texas and Waller County has been instrumental in facilitating our decision to invest in this region by fostering a pro-business environment and a robust manufacturing ecosystem," said Manmeet S. Bhatia, President and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas. "We deeply appreciate the State and County support of this project, which includes an award from the Texas Enterprise Fund and a local property tax abatement."

The 267,000-square-foot facility is scheduled for completion in May 2026, with production set to commence in June 2026. Initially, the facility will generate approximately 200 new jobs, with plans to expand employment to 500 positions as operations scale. The facility will also feature a dedicated client training center, advanced technology development laboratories, and a sustainable energy system incorporating photovoltaic and energy storage solutions to minimize its environmental footprint.

TMEIC remains dedicated to driving innovation, technological excellence, and local manufacturing to support the electrification of industries, the demands of data centers, and the transition to clean energy. For more information on TMEIC's industrial technologies and renewable energy solutions, please visit .

Media inquiries:

Tricia Downie, Senior Marketing Communications Manager [email protected]

About TMEIC Corporation

In order to respond to the needs of manufacturing sites that serve as a foundation for supporting society, TMEIC always sets its eyes on the future of industry, society and the environment as an industrial systems integrator striking a balance between the sustainable development of society and the global environment. TMEIC will contribute to manufacturing and environmental management through leading-edge technologies based on its core technologies of rotating machinery, power electronics and engineering.

About TMEIC Corporation Americas

TMEIC Corporation Americas, headquartered in Roanoke, VA, designs, develops, and engineers advanced automation, large AC and DC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drive systems with manufacturing facilities in Brookshire and Katy, Texas. TMEIC Corporation Americas specializes in Renewable Energy, Metals, Port Solutions, Oil & Gas, Mining, Paper, Water & Wastewater, and other industrial markets worldwide. We drive industry.

SOURCE TMEIC Corporation Americas

