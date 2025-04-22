AI-Native Startup Adaptive Announces $7 Million Seed Round And New Platform Enabling Anyone To Build Custom Apps

Adaptive, a platform that lets people personalize their computer, secured seed funding from Pebblebed, Jake Paul's venture capital firm, and Roblox's founder

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive , a startup that enables non‐coders to create software that personalizes computing with AI, has closed a $7 million seed round and opened its platform to the public.

Leading the round is Pebblebed, with participation from Conviction Partners, Jake Paul's Anti Fund, Radical Ventures, and David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox.

Adaptive doesn't just let you spin up isolated apps-it weaves them into a single, living ecosystem where data flows freely from one tool to the next. "The 'personal computer' hasn't really been invented yet," says co‐founder Dennis Xu. "Why can't the notes I write in one app power reminders in another? Or the contacts I manage in my CRM feed directly into my invoicing tool? It's time to build tools that talk to each other, on your terms."

Adaptive is available today in three tiers:



Free: up to 11 apps and 20 AI prompts per week

Creator ($20/mo): up to 30 apps and 200 prompts weekly Pro ($100/mo): unlimited apps and prompts

With Adaptive, you can personalize your ecosystem by building things like:



Build a real‐time Classroom Dashboard: Link a quiz generator to a student‐progress tracker so scores automatically populate a live leaderboard and gradebook.

Automate your Retail Workflow: Combine an inventory monitor, point‐of‐sale interface and reorder tool so low stock levels trigger purchase orders without any manual data entry. Create a Dynamic Portfolio Site: Sync a file‐storage app with a public gallery so every new upload instantly appears online, complete with captions pulled from your design notes.

"When BASIC first made programming accessible, the vision was that people would solve their own problems," says Keith Adams, Pebblebed co-founder. "Adaptive's AI engine finally makes that vision real-no code, no fuss, total ownership."

Visit adaptive to start building your own interconnected apps today.

About Adaptive

Adaptive brings us one step closer to the truly personal computer. They dissolve the barrier between developers and everyday consumers, empowering all users to take full advantage of their computer's creative potential.

Multimedia: Brand Video

Even/Odd (Creative Studio & Production Company) and Andy Madeleine (Director)

SOURCE Adaptive

