Dental Services Market Size To Reach USD 814 Billion By 2034: Statifacts
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 543 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 814 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 4.6%
|Largest Market
|North America
|Fastest Growing Market
|Asia Pacific
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By Procedure, By Service, By Gender, By End-user, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Procedure Insights
The cosmetic dentistry segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Cosmetic dentistry benefits include helping with discolored teeth, modifying your bite for the better, achieving the effect of making one's smile look younger, proving effective over time, benefiting our teeth and gums, and improving our glow. Changing global beauty standards and increasing disposable income worldwide are leading to more people opting for cosmetic dental procedures to deal with issues such as misaligned teeth, underbite, or overbite.
The non-cosmetic dentistry segment is projected to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. There is a significant growth in dental practitioners and clinics globally, leading to increased competition and a reduction in costs has made non-cosmetic dental procedures more accessible to common people. This is expected to drive massive growth in this segment during the coming years. Adding to this accessibility, new materials and technologies, including 3D printing, new instantly hardening resins, and cavity fillers, are leading to better treatment outcomes.
Service Insights
The dental implant segment held a dominant presence in the dental services market in 2024. The dental implant benefits include preserving the health of the surrounding bone and gums, helping keep the jawbone from shrinking because of bone loss, restoring cosmetic appearance, and restoring the ability to chew.
The orthodontics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Increasing awareness around dental and oral hygiene, as well as the increasing popularity of prosthodontic treatments, are driving demand in the segment. Many dentists and oral hygienists are offering a combination of orthodontic and prosthodontic procedures and implants, improving patient outcomes by offering them the best of both worlds; alleviating alignment and cosmetic concerns.
Gender Insights
The female segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. Women generally tend to visit dental clinics more often than men for a variety of preventative and curative treatments. Greater awareness and concern around aesthetics among women drive demand in the space. Women also tend to opt for more cosmetic dental procedures such as veneers, braces, or whitening. Women also show more significant trends when it comes to the adoption of novel dental procedures, especially in cosmetic dentistry.
The male segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. In recent years, changing beauty standards for men are also leading them to increasingly adopt cosmetic dental procedures, such as teeth whitening, along with non-cosmetic implants and other orthodontics. Non-cosmetic prosthodontics has seen a surge of interest among men in the past few years. A rise in the global geriatric population is also leading to growing adoption of orthodontics among men.
End-use Insights
The dental clinics segment led the dental services market and will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. A dental clinic includes all dental tools and equipment in one place and is staffed by dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental specialists, and dentists. Dental clinics focus on patient education to prevent disease and provide treatment options for the same procedures offered in general and specialty practices. They provide a place for patients to receive general, cosmetic, and family dental services from their dentist.
- In October 2024, a dental clinic on wheels to provide dental care in remote areas of Ladakh was launched by JCBL.
Browse More Research Reports:
- The dental fluoride varnish market size was estimated at USD 93 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 161.89 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2034. The global dental adhesives market size is calculated at USD 2,750 million in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 4,310 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2034. The global dental articulators market size was exhibited at USD 319 million in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 695 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.
The global dental flap surgery market size is calculated at USD 6,020 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 12,520 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034. The global dental fluorescence analyzer market size is predicted to gain around USD 627.57 million by 2034 from USD 408 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2034. The global dental plaster market size was evaluated at USD 161 million in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD 262.25 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2034. The global dental imaging market size was evaluated at USD 2.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD 5.22 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 to 2034. The global dental rinses market size was valued at USD 3.29 billion in 2024 and is predicted to gain around USD 4.51 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2034. The global dental lasers market size was valued at USD 901 million in 2024 and is predicted to gain around USD 1,525 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034. The global dental lathe market size was evaluated at USD 2.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD 3.92 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034.
Order the Premium Databook Today at the Discounted Rate of $1550!
Dental Services Market Top Companies:
- Aspen Dental Management Inc. InterDent, Inc. National Health Service England The British United Provident Association Limited Apollo White Dental Abano Healthcare Group Limited Coast Dental Dental Service Group Axis Dental Integrated Dental Holdings Pacific Dental Service Gentle Dental of New England
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Dental Services Market:
- In March 2025, the US market launch of MIS LYNX, a cost-effective dental implant solution designed by MIS Implants Technologies was announced by Dentsply Sirona. It is a reliable choice for a wide range of clinical uses. In September 2024, the operations in India, after establishing its local subsidiary and securing essential import approvals were officially launched by a Korean provider of implant-based dental and medical solutions, DENTIS.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Procedure
- Cosmetic Dentistry Non-Cosmetic Dentistry
By Service
- Dental Implants Orthodontics Periodontics Root Canal - Endodontics Cosmetic Dentistry Laser Dentistry Dentures Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Smile Makeover Others
By Gender
- Male Female
By End User
- Dental Clinics Hospitals
By Region
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here -
Contact US
- Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany Web: Europe: +44 7383 092 044
About US
Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.
Our Trusted Data Partners:
Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment