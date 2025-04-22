Metric5 Named As A Finalist For SECAF's Prestigious Government Contractor Of The Year Award

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metric5 has been selected as a finalist for the 17th Annual Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) Awards in the Government Contractor of the Year category ($27.5 to $50 Million in Revenue). This recognition highlights companies demonstrating exceptional performance and excellence in the government contracting sector.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The event honors small and emerging government contractors and the players in the industry that rely on these businesses.

"Being named a finalist for this prestigious award reflects our team's dedication to excellence and our strong performance in the federal marketplace," said Abu Malik, President & CEO at Metric5. "We're honored to be recognized alongside other outstanding organizations serving the government contracting community."

The SECAF Awards are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in the government contracting industry, highlighting organizations that demonstrate superior business practices, innovative solutions, and sustainable growth.

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and solutioning services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at .

About The 17th Annual SECAF Awards Gala

The 17th Annual SECAF Awards Gala is the premier commemorative event honoring the small and emerging government contractors and the players in the ecosystem that rely on small business. The event will be held at the Awards Gala on Thursday, May 29, 2025. For more information, visit here.

About The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum

For more than 20 years, the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) has empowered government contractors to scale and succeed. SECAF is comprised of the senior leaders from active government contractors and established service providers. Members have access to the connections, events, education, tools and resources needed to stay on top of industry trends, win government contracts, and experience exponential growth. For more information, visit

Tamara Wahl

Metric5

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.