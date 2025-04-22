Nichia Files Lawsuit In Germany Against Everlight Claiming 2.5 Million EUR Damage Compensation For Patent Infringement
Both judgments of the Düsseldorf District Court concerned Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929). In the first judgment (docket number 4b O 56/12), the court had found against Everlight for the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent. In the second judgment (docket number 4b O 161/17), Everlight had acknowledged all claims of Nichia so that the court confirmed correspondingly these claims in favor of Nichia.
Since Everlight first argued that the scope of the damage compensation should be limited to the products explicitly cited in the judgment and refused to render account information for additional products, Nichia initiated enforcement proceedings resulting in the court's confirmation of Nichia's legal view. Thereupon, Everlight accepted its legal obligation and provided complete rendering account information.
Nichia is of the opinion that a reasonable damage award should amount to 2.5 million EUR. This amount is calculated on the account information rendered by. Therefore, Nichia now started court proceedings claiming this damage award.
Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate Everlight and necessary.
