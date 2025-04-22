Powering The Future: Energy Leaders To Tackle Africa’S Grid Challenges At Invest In African Energy (IAE) 2025

As Africa faces a sharp rise in electricity demand driven by population growth, industrialization and rapid urban expansion, the continent's power sector is at a critical juncture. At Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025, taking place next month in Paris, a high-level panel on Revolutionizing Power Generation in Africa will bring together industry leaders to examine how a multi-pronged energy strategy can transform the continent's electrification landscape.

Moderated by Paul Hickin, Chief Economist&Editor in Chief at Petroleum Economist, the panel will feature Jerome Bertheau, Executive Vice President of Global Projects at BW Energy; Christoffer Ek, Director of Decarbonization Services at Wärtsilä Energy; and Silvia Macri, Director at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The conversation will explore a blended approach to power generation – integrating renewable and conventional energy sources, grid and off-grid solutions, and cutting-edge storage technologies – to chart a realistic pathway toward sustainable energy access in Africa, while addressing the urgent need for scalable, resilient and inclusive energy solutions.

IAE 2025 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.

Africa's current power generation capacity falls short of its development needs, with more than 600 million people lacking access to electricity. While renewables like solar and wind are gaining traction, the transition to sustainable energy requires a balanced and diversified energy mix, with gas-to-power playing an increasingly important role.

In Namibia, BW Energy is advancing its flagship Kudu gas-to-power project, which will supply up to 885 MW of electricity using gas from the offshore Kudu field, helping to strengthen both national energy security and regional grid stability. Meanwhile, with projects including the Sandiara gas-to-power plant in Senegal and the Soyo II combined-cycle plant in Angola, among others, African nations are advancing large-scale integrated gas projects to tap into underutilized reserves and support their electrification agendas.

As such, the Revolutionizing Power Generation in Africa session will explore how flexible power solutions can be integrated with renewable energy technologies to enhance grid stability and support the transition to cleaner, more reliable energy systems. As a key developer in the drive towards grid stability, Wärtsilä Energy is powering Africa's mining and industrial sectors with projects including a 17 MW plant in Senegal, a 50 MW captive power plant in Nigeria, O&M contracts in Zambia and Madagascar and maintenance of power plants in Morocco. These efforts highlight the growing importance of hybrid and modular energy systems in meeting Africa's evolving electricity needs, which will be discussed at the upcoming forum.

