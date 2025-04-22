Azerbaijan's ACG Project Delivers Massive Oil And Gas Returns
Since the start of production in 1997, more than 4.5 billion barrels of oil have been extracted from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block.
Azernews reports, bp Vice President for Communications and External Relations for the Caspian Region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, shared the information on social media.
"BP and its project partners have invested approximately $45 billion in ACG operations. The project has supplied the Azerbaijani state with around 56 billion cubic meters of associated gas," he noted.
As of the end of 2024, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan has received over $178 billion in revenue from the ACG project.
